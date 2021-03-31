EDITORIAL: Wrong-way drivers pose growing danger

It happened again in March, only this time an all-to-common occurrence made national headlines.
Tampa, Fla., officer Jesse Madsen was heading north on Interstate 275 in his marked patrol vehicle. Joshua Daniel Montague, 25, new in town, got onto the interstate and headed in the wrong direction. They crashed near E Hillsborough Avenue. Both men died on impact.
Reports have it that Montague was likely intoxicated at the time of the crash, driving his rented sedan at speeds of more than 100 mph. Madsen, it appears, was determined to stop him before he caused major carnage.
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan corroborated an eyewitness’s account that Madsen appeared to intentionally veer into the path of the oncoming car to stop the wrong-way driver.
Dugan called him an "a true American hero."
The case also sparked concern locally, with self-professed "UFO Man" Jody Pendarvis of Bowman writing: "I have fought for years all the way to Washington to get a road sign changed so no one would have to get on the wrong highway. ...
"To get to the interstate, there is a sign that points directly to where you should go, but a piece back up the road is also the exact same sign. So, if it is foggy or heavy snow or rain, you want to take the first sign, which is real close to the exit from the interstate. So BAMB!
"At Homestead Road and I-26 are such signs; and at Charleston Highway and I-95 are others. The bad sign should have a direction to go forward more and then turn to the proper entrance."
Pendarvis has written to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and others pointing out the problem and states: "I was hoping that no one else would get killed, but I must speech out when a highway patrolman deliberately gives his own life to save others."
This a bigger problem than you may think.
While the report focuses on North Carolina without South Carolina statistics being provided, the latest data analysis from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that fatal wrong-way driving crashes are a persistent and devastating threat that has grown significantly worse in the Tar Heel State.
The analysis found the average number of deaths from wrong-way crashes on divided highways in the state from 2015 to 2018 was 75% higher than the previous five years. That more than doubles the nationwide increase of 32%. Researchers found the odds of being a wrong-way driver increased with alcohol-impairment, older age and driving without a passenger.
“Wrong-way crashes on divided highways are often fatal as they are typically head-on collisions,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “And unfortunately, as the data shows, fatalities from these crashes are on the rise.”
According to NCDOT, there were 164 deaths from 2000 to 2017 due to wrong-way crashes – and alcohol and/or drugs were involved in nearly half of all of these crashes. Of the 129 wrong-way crashes from 2000 to 2013, 68 of them involved alcohol.
“If you notice a motorist driving the wrong-way, be vigilant and move to the right shoulder – be sure to avoid slamming on brakes or abruptly swerving,” said Tiffany Wright, public affairs director, AAA–The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Once out of harm’s way, call 911 to report the situation.”
Drivers are advised always to use common sense -- and drive sober and not while you are tired. Beyond driver responsibility, with wrong-way crashes having grown so much in North Carolina and over 30% nationwide, it is time to look at what may be other factors, including highway signs.