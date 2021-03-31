EDITORIAL: Wrong-way drivers pose growing danger

It happened again in March, only this time an all-to-common occurrence made national headlines.

Tampa, Fla., officer Jesse Madsen was heading north on Interstate 275 in his marked patrol vehicle. Joshua Daniel Montague, 25, new in town, got onto the interstate and headed in the wrong direction. They crashed near E Hillsborough Avenue. Both men died on impact.

Reports have it that Montague was likely intoxicated at the time of the crash, driving his rented sedan at speeds of more than 100 mph. Madsen, it appears, was determined to stop him before he caused major carnage.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan corroborated an eyewitness’s account that Madsen appeared to intentionally veer into the path of the oncoming car to stop the wrong-way driver.

Dugan called him an "a true American hero."

The case also sparked concern locally, with self-professed "UFO Man" Jody Pendarvis of Bowman writing: "I have fought for years all the way to Washington to get a road sign changed so no one would have to get on the wrong highway. ...