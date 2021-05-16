EDITORIAL: Worries about inflation are now justified

It's hard not to see efforts at healthier eating being positive, but let's look at an example of a growing problem.
South Carolina’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) is making it easier for program participants to purchase more healthy produce by temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit (CVB) for fruit and vegetable purchases beginning June 1.
All CVBs for eligible women and children will increase from $9-11 per month to $35 per month through Sept. 30. The increase comes after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law on March 11. The law allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture to temporarily raise the amount of CVBs available for purchasing fruits and vegetables.
OK, so more money to spend but with no corresponding increase in supply. It's an example of what is happening with Biden's $1.9 coronavirus relief package, which is a recipe for inflation. Read that rising prices.
Gas prices are increasing. Auto prices are increasing. Consumer goods companies are charging more for household basics like toilet paper, peanut butter and soft drinks. Tried buying any lumber lately?
The increases are resurrecting fears of an economic threat that has all but disappeared over the past generation: runaway inflation. It occurs when prices for most goods and services not only rise but accelerate, making the cost of living steadily more expensive and shrinking the purchasing power of Americans' earnings and savings.
On Wednesday, the government reported that consumer prices for goods and services surged 0.8% in April — the largest monthly jump in more than a decade — and that year-over-year inflation reached its fastest rate since 2008.
The stock market reacted with self-offs amid fears that the price increases will hurt economic recovery.
In the words of Associated Press Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber: "Few economists think the nation is on the verge of uncontrollably high inflation. But worries among businesses, consumers and investors about uncomfortably high inflation are growing."
We hope the economists are right but share the worries. And the prospect of still more big money being poured into the economy via an infrastructure plan for which Biden wants another $2 trillion in money the government does not have only exacerbates the need for concern.