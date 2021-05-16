EDITORIAL: Worries about inflation are now justified

It's hard not to see efforts at healthier eating being positive, but let's look at an example of a growing problem.

South Carolina’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) is making it easier for program participants to purchase more healthy produce by temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit (CVB) for fruit and vegetable purchases beginning June 1.

All CVBs for eligible women and children will increase from $9-11 per month to $35 per month through Sept. 30. The increase comes after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law on March 11. The law allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture to temporarily raise the amount of CVBs available for purchasing fruits and vegetables.

OK, so more money to spend but with no corresponding increase in supply. It's an example of what is happening with Biden's $1.9 coronavirus relief package, which is a recipe for inflation. Read that rising prices.

Gas prices are increasing. Auto prices are increasing. Consumer goods companies are charging more for household basics like toilet paper, peanut butter and soft drinks. Tried buying any lumber lately?