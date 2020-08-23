EDITORIAL: World War II generation shows the way

Between now and Sept. 2, America and the world will hear more about World War II. For the 75th anniversary of V-J Day that marked victory over Japan and the end of the war, reflections on the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation to preserve freedom and democracy have never been more needed.
As protesters in U.S. streets -- and public officials -- call for dismantling the U.S. system, they should look back at those who did so much to preserve the nation they appear to disdain.
In an article first published by the Hoover Institution in 2018 titled "What Millennials can learn from the Greatest Generation," Victor David Hampton points out that even more worrisome than the loss of World War II veterans and their generation to death as they reach into their 90s and beyond is the loss of their “collective ethos.”
“It may not have been fully absorbed by the Baby Boomer generation and has not been fully passed on to today's young adults, the so-called Millennials. While U.S. soldiers proved heroic and lethal in Afghanistan and Iraq, their sacrifices were never commensurately appreciated by the larger culture,” wrote Hanson, the Martin and Illie Anderson senior fellow in classics and military history at the Hoover Institution and the author of “The Second World Wars.”
“The generation that came of age in the 1940s had survived the poverty of the Great Depression to win a global war that cost 60 million lives, while participating in the most profound economic and technological transformation in human history as a once rural America metamorphosed into a largely urban and suburban culture of vast wealth and leisure.
“Their achievement from 1941 to 1945 remains unprecedented.” And what they did after that is too.
“Certainly, what was learned through poverty and mayhem by those Americans born in the 1920s became invaluable in the decades following the war. The World War II cohort was a can-do generation who believed that they did not need to be perfect to be good enough,” Hanson writes.
“When we review their postwar technological achievements — from the interstate highway system and California Water Project to the Apollo missions and the Lockheed SR-71 flights — it is difficult to detect comparable confidence and audacity in subsequent generations. To paraphrase Nietzsche, anything that did not kill those of the Old Breed generation made them stronger and more assured.”
Amid hard times, they moved ahead and on to the next mission. “Such a spirit … is the antithesis of the therapeutic culture that is the legacy of my generation of Baby Boomers — and I believe it explains everything from the spectacular economic growth of the 1960s to the audacity of landing a man on the moon.”
In short, as Hanson states, the Greatest Generation “gave us a world far better than they inherited.” They were not perfect, but they were good enough. They believed America is worth fighting and dying for – and they did both.
Too many today know too little about them and the history of our nation. They look at the warts and do not see that the very system they profess to disdain is what gives them the very right to oppose it openly.
America is not perfect. But just as the World War II generation approached their mission with commitment, today’s generations can strive to make a better country. They will need a nation of laws governed under one of the world’s greatest guides – the U.S. Constitution – to achieve it.
