EDITORIAL: World War II generation shows the way

“Their achievement from 1941 to 1945 remains unprecedented.” And what they did after that is too.

“Certainly, what was learned through poverty and mayhem by those Americans born in the 1920s became invaluable in the decades following the war. The World War II cohort was a can-do generation who believed that they did not need to be perfect to be good enough,” Hanson writes.

“When we review their postwar technological achievements — from the interstate highway system and California Water Project to the Apollo missions and the Lockheed SR-71 flights — it is difficult to detect comparable confidence and audacity in subsequent generations. To paraphrase Nietzsche, anything that did not kill those of the Old Breed generation made them stronger and more assured.”

Amid hard times, they moved ahead and on to the next mission. “Such a spirit … is the antithesis of the therapeutic culture that is the legacy of my generation of Baby Boomers — and I believe it explains everything from the spectacular economic growth of the 1960s to the audacity of landing a man on the moon.”

In short, as Hanson states, the Greatest Generation “gave us a world far better than they inherited.” They were not perfect, but they were good enough. They believed America is worth fighting and dying for – and they did both.