EDITORIAL: Work zones should not be death zones

Enough workers for the S.C. Department of Transportation have died in the line of duty that an annual ceremony is held to remember them at the site of the SCDOT Workers Memorial unveiled in 2018.
The agency’s 2021 ceremony was Wednesday, with the good news being there were no 2020 casualties to add to the memorial. It is in conjunction with National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 26-30), an annual campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones.
Between 2018 and 2019, fatal crashes in work zones nationwide increased by 11%. According to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, there were 762 fatal crashes nationwide that occurred in work zones in 2019, which is up from the previous three-year average of 694. In South Carolina, there were 10 fatalities in 2019.
AAA-The Auto Group supports the focus on safety.
“It’s important that motorists take work zones seriously and drive cautiously through them,” AAA’s Tiffany Wright said. “Road safety crews and construction workers risk their lives on busy roadways to improve the driving conditions in our state and we must do our part as motorists to help keep them safe.”
As motorists approach a marked work zone, they should expect a reduced speed limit and lane closures. This may make the existing lanes narrow and traffic will have to shift to adjust.
“We urge motorists to prepare for sudden changes in driving conditions when approaching work zone areas,” Wright said. “By simply staying alert and slowing down, motorists can help prevent work zone crashes and keep themselves, their passengers, and roadway construction workers safe.”
AAA Carolinas advises motorists to adhere to the following tips when driving in a work zone:
• Stay alert
• Reduce speed
• Observe posted signs until you see “End Road Work”
• Turn on headlights
• Scan the road ahead to see how traffic is adjusting
• Do not follow too closely behind cars
• Put away all distractions
• Use your turn signals
• Watch for brake lights ahead
• Be patient and avoid road rage
Some work zones are mobile and moving, such as when line painting, road patching or mowing are occurring. Just because you do not see the workers immediately after you see the warning sign does not mean they are not there. Observe the posted signs until you see the one that says “End Road Work.”
Work zones are protected by the “Move Over Law,” which requires that drivers – if they deem it is safe to do so – move a lane away from any law enforcement or emergency vehicle on the side of the road. Failure to adhere to the Move Over Law in South Carolina is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $300 nor more than $500.
With SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges continuing, more work zones are in place all across South Carolina. Motorists must remain alert and use caution. “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.”