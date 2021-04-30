EDITORIAL: Work zones should not be death zones

Enough workers for the S.C. Department of Transportation have died in the line of duty that an annual ceremony is held to remember them at the site of the SCDOT Workers Memorial unveiled in 2018.

The agency’s 2021 ceremony was Wednesday, with the good news being there were no 2020 casualties to add to the memorial. It is in conjunction with National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 26-30), an annual campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones.

Between 2018 and 2019, fatal crashes in work zones nationwide increased by 11%. According to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, there were 762 fatal crashes nationwide that occurred in work zones in 2019, which is up from the previous three-year average of 694. In South Carolina, there were 10 fatalities in 2019.

AAA-The Auto Group supports the focus on safety.

“It’s important that motorists take work zones seriously and drive cautiously through them,” AAA’s Tiffany Wright said. “Road safety crews and construction workers risk their lives on busy roadways to improve the driving conditions in our state and we must do our part as motorists to help keep them safe.”