EDITORIAL: Women registering for draft is about social engineering

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to stay out of the debate over whether women should have to register for the military draft the same as men.
In a statement, three justices said Congress is weighing whether to change the Military Selective Service Act, which requires men but not women to register for the draft when they turn 18. They said that was a reason for the court to kick the matter back to lawmakers.
“It remains to be seen, of course, whether Congress will end gender-based registration under the Military Selective Act," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a statement for herself, Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “But at least for now, the Court’s longstanding deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs cautions against granting review while Congress actively weighs the issue.”
The court was being asked to consider a ruling by a lower court that requiring men but not women to register is unconstitutional. With the court not accepting the case, the status quo remains, meaning women do not have to register at age 18 with Selective Service.
The issue has been to the court before. In 1981, the court voted 6-3 to uphold the men-only registration requirement. The last time the high court considered the Military Selective Service Act, then-Justice William Rehnquist explained that the purpose of registration “was to prepare for a draft of combat troops.” He said that because women could not serve in combat, the law was not unlawful sex discrimination that violated the Constitution.
But military policy has changed. In 2013, the Defense Department lifted the ban on women serving in combat. Two years later, the department said all military positions would be open to women without exception.
So it would seem equal treatment under the law means that no one should have to register for the draft or all people should have to register. We see it differently. The movement in this country to do away with male and female identity and distinctions is not about equal opportunity, it’s aimed at changing the American way of life, our very culture.
We call upon the words of South Carolinian and Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker from 2019: “… this entire debate isn't really about military preparedness but is about social engineering -- changing the way people perceive things so that they can be arranged according to the designs of a relatively very few. What's missing from all such cultural arrangements is a full appreciation of human nature, which remains essentially the same through most of time. Progressives will twist themselves into balloon poodles trying to codify gender differences, but heaven forbid we should speak of sex differences, not to mention cultural adaptations to better ensure survival of the species.
“Maybe no 18-year-old American ‘woman’ will ever be conscripted or ordered to fight men mano a mano, but it seems more than a possibility at this point. I'm going to go out on a limb and simply say that a civilized nation doesn't put its women in combat where they have an unequal ability to survive.”