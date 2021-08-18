EDITORIAL: Winning the battles but losing the war

As we write, Afghanistan is essentially in the hands of the Taliban. Government forces, by most accounts, have not been willing to fight for the U.S.-backed regime. They have given way to the Taliban, which now will have lots of U.S. military equipment in their arsenal.

Contending that the Afghan military would be able to maintain control of the country was not unlike the pronouncements made by U.S. officials when our forces exited South Vietnam decades ago. There was never a chance of success there nor in Afghanistan.

And just as the exit from Vietnam was messy, so is the departure from Afghanistan. We are left now to evacuate U.S. personnel as we move out of the embassy and leave the country in the hands of the Taliban, which ultimately will unleash deadly wrath on those in their country associated with the Afghan government and the U.S. A bloodbath can be expected.

The departure should have been handled differently by Trump and Biden. Announcing dates only gave the Taliban an excuse to bide time and “negotiate.” There was no need to continue active fighting. Just wait until the U.S. leaves and then take over.