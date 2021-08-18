EDITORIAL: Winning the battles but losing the war

The United States and allies launched the war in Afghanistan in October 2001 after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. We went there to root out Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden as the culprits in the worst attack on American soil in the nation’s history.
We largely succeeded in neutralizing the terrorist network but went further in ousting the Taliban, Al-Qaeda allies, from power in Afghanistan. We have been there now for nearly 20 years.
President Barack Obama in 2015 officially proclaimed an end to fighting by the U.S. and its allies with the focus turning to providing training and support for Afghanistan’s military. The “end” of the war was an end in name only.
Five years later, President Donald Trump announced a May 1, 2021, deadline for all U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan, a timetable set in negotiations with the Taliban, which were never removed as a force in the country.
When Joe Biden took over as president, about 2,500 U.S. troops remained in Afghanistan. He announced that all but a small force to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul would be out before Sept. 11 of this year. The exit was accelerated with all to be out by Aug. 31.
The exit had to come but did it have to be the disaster that it has become?
Biden said the departure would not hand over Afghanistan to the Taliban. He said Afghan forces were capable of keeping the government there in power. He was wrong.
As we write, Afghanistan is essentially in the hands of the Taliban. Government forces, by most accounts, have not been willing to fight for the U.S.-backed regime. They have given way to the Taliban, which now will have lots of U.S. military equipment in their arsenal.
Contending that the Afghan military would be able to maintain control of the country was not unlike the pronouncements made by U.S. officials when our forces exited South Vietnam decades ago. There was never a chance of success there nor in Afghanistan.
And just as the exit from Vietnam was messy, so is the departure from Afghanistan. We are left now to evacuate U.S. personnel as we move out of the embassy and leave the country in the hands of the Taliban, which ultimately will unleash deadly wrath on those in their country associated with the Afghan government and the U.S. A bloodbath can be expected.
The departure should have been handled differently by Trump and Biden. Announcing dates only gave the Taliban an excuse to bide time and “negotiate.” There was no need to continue active fighting. Just wait until the U.S. leaves and then take over.
What we have done now is to again leave behind people that served our nation and its armed forces. We owed those helpers in Afghanistan more than that. And again our reputation and our word suffer on the world stage.
Staying in Afghanistan for 20 years in a nation-building effort was a mistake. History should have told us that. But things are coming to an end there and not in any kind of good way.
"Any way you cut it, we are headed for a messy outcome," Andrew Bacevich, president of the Quincy Institute, said earlier this year in published reports.
It’s beyond messy. We may have won many battles militarily in Afghanistan but we lost the war. What comes next with terrorist networks there now becomes a major question.