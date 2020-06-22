EDITORIAL: Win-win for farmers and food banks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The No. 1 item thrown away in South Carolina is food. That’s correct. Estimates are that each of us throws away about 20 pounds of food per month – an estimated 240 pounds a year.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, S.C. Department of Commerce and S.C. Department of Agriculture are partners in a campaign to reduce the waste.

Don't Waste Food S.C. is aimed at educating and empowering individuals, businesses and communities to take action by preventing, composting or donating surplus food. The campaign is working toward a goal of reducing food waste in the state by 50% by 2030.

The partners work together to connect food surpluses to those in need, enhance infrastructure for composting and educate consumers, communities and businesses about what they can do to join the initiative.

Efforts to combat food waste have taken on a new dimension during the coronavirus emergency.

As schools, restaurants, and other businesses and institutions closed earlier this year in an attempt to curb the pandemic, farmers scrambled to find markets for their products. And with unemployment soaring, many South Carolinians have had to seek food assistance.