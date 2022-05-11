EDITORIAL: Williams is model for legal system

James C. “Jimmy Williams Jr.’s legal career began with a challenge, but not exactly the type you might expect.

After he completed Clemson University in 1965, a friend bet Williams, who died May 6 at age 78, that he couldn’t do better on a test to gain admission to law school. He said he could, taking the Law School Admission Test, winning the friendly bet.

It was not until a few years later that Williams was traveling through Columbia when he spotted a new building — the University of South Carolina Law Center. Weary of the farming career he had been pursuing since graduating from Clemson, his LSAT score came to mind.

“I have two questions for you,” Williams recalled asking the law school registrar. “Number one, what would I have to do to get in law school? And, two, what are my chances of being accepted?”

Williams said during a 2008 interview with The T&D that the registrar pulled his file with the LSAT score and went over the records.

“And he sat there going, ‘Mm huh, mm huh, mm huh,’” Williams said. “He said, ‘Fill out this application. And to answer your question, you’ll get accepted.’”

That was in 1976. He completed USC law school in 1979 and launched a legal career that would see him serve in private practice in Orangeburg, as deputy prosecutor for the 1st Circuit and as 1st Circuit Court judge for more than a decade until retirement a decade-plus ago.

Over more than three decades in the legal field, Williams earned a reputation for commitment to justice and the rule of law. He was praised as fair by prosecutors and defense attorneys, something that 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe cited in 2008:

“He is without question one of the best circuit court judges in the state. Period,” Pascoe said. “Very seldom is it when you find both prosecution and defense attorneys agreeing to that fact.”

During his time on the bench, Williams handled a full list of high-profile cases in 40 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. For his service, he recently received South Carolina’s highest honor, the Order of the Palmetto.

In 2009, Williams became only the third 1st Circuit judge to have a portrait placed in the Orangeburg County Courthouse courtroom.

"I really just don't know what to say," Williams said then. "I will never feel comfortable being placed in the company of Judge Rosen and Brailsford. Wearing the robe is a sacred thing."

Sponsored by the Orangeburg County Bar Association, Williams' portrait joined those of former Circuit Court Judges Louis Rosen and James Brailsford, who was elected in 1962 to the state Supreme Court.

After retirement, Williams made the move to Seneca to be near his beloved Clemson University. There he embarked on a third career, establishing Palmetto Custom Metal & Woodcraft. The business specializes in ornamental, decorative art and metal signage. It was an endeavor that Williams said was a natural for him in using skills gained on the farm, such as welding.

As much as farming and welding are important, the people of the 1st Circuit (Orangeburg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties) and South Carolina can be thankful for the service of James C. “Jimmy” Williams Jr. to the legal profession. As a model of commitment to justice and the rule of law, he will continue to be an important example of service in 2022 and beyond.

