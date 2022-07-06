EDITORIAL: Why 'Black' is capitalized but 'white' is not

The question comes periodically to the editor: Why in stories is "Black" capitalized when referencing people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context while "white" in the such context is not capitalized?

We wrote about this in 2020 but it's time to address it again.

Capitalizing "Black" came in the form of a 2020 update from The Associated Press, the international news cooperative that has published a stylebook for journalists since 1953. The stylebook in many ways has been and remains the journalistic Bible. It provides guidance on the use of words and grammar. It explains terminology in news and sports.

By necessity, the stylebook changes and needs updates, with a new edition published annually. Changes are explained. Whether journalists agree with the changes, most organizations follow them in the name of consistency across coverage by the AP and local newsrooms.

Amid a national focus on race in 2020, AP did not wait for a new stylebook to make a change regarding “Black,” with John Daniszewski, AP’s vice president of standards, explaining in June: “The change conveys 'an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa.’”

AP also made another change. The news organization now capitalizes “Indigenous” in reference to original inhabitants of a place.

Daniszewski said the revisions align with long-standing identifiers such as Latino, Asian American and Native American. He said the decision followed more than two years of research and debate among AP journalists and outside groups and thinkers.

“Our discussions on style and language consider many points, including the need to be inclusive and respectful in our storytelling and the evolution of language,” he said. “We believe this change serves those ends.”

So why is “white” not capitalized?

AP addressed that issue later in 2020, announcing a decision not to capitalize “white.” The AP said white people in general have much less shared history and culture, and don't have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color.

“We agree that white people's skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore these problems,” Daniszewski said. “But capitalizing the term ‘white,’ as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”

The decision is controversial, with publications such as The New York Times saying it is the correct one even as the National Association of Black Journalists supports capitalization of “white.”

Here's our take.

Consider that voter and other records classify white people officially as a group. And the U.S. Census asks people if they are white, classifying the category as “all individuals who identify with one or more nationalities or ethnic groups originating in Europe, the Middle East, or North Africa. These groups include, but are not limited to, German, Irish, English, Italian, Lebanese, Egyptian, Polish, French, Iranian, Slavic, Cajun, and Chaldean.”

An important question for journalists amid the changes is referencing Blacks as African Americans. AP recognizes the reference is used but says it may be inaccurate because some Black people don’t trace their lineage to Africa.

Replacing white with Caucasian would be equally inaccurate as Caucasian is defined as “a white person; a person of European origin.” As noted, some whites are not of European origin.

The Times and Democrat adheres to AP style and follows guidance on the use of “Black” and “white.” Doing so keeps the style we use in local reporting consistent with what AP does in stories from around the world, nation and state.

But we see need for a change. The style is confusing and inconsistent. If capitalizing “Black” when referencing people in a racial, ethnic or cultural context is to be the style, then “white” should be capitalized as well.