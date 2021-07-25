EDITORIAL: What else would this person do?

Some studies suggest that individuals who are cruel to animals are more likely to be violent to humans.
According to The New York Times: "The FBI has found that a history of cruelty to animals is one of the traits that regularly appear in its computer records of serial rapists and murderers, and the standard diagnostic and treatment manual for psychiatric and emotional disorders lists cruelty to animals as a diagnostic criterion for conduct disorders."
Clearly, not everyone being cruel to animals is a murderer or rapist, but people who kill animals just for the sake of killing are reason for concern. Does the person have no regard for life -- including human life?
To be clear, we're not referencing hunters, many of whom are the best conservationists in our land. Ethical hunters do not kill indiscriminately -- and in many cases do not kill at all.
Longtime T&D outdoors columnist Dr. John Rheney wrote recently about an experience that greatly upset him -- watching a motorist intentionally maneuver his vehicle to run over a big turtle.
Rheney, who has written often about purposely not taking game on hunts and humanely killing when game is taken -- tried to help the animal but its shell was broken open and internal organs damaged. There was nothing he could do.
But he did decide to write about the experience and explore what is called "zoosadism," defined as "pleasure derived from cruelty to animals."
Rheney's column struck a chord with a number of readers, one of them being Jack Padgett of Bamberg.
Padgett writes:
"I had just read the article about a turtle intentionally being smashed by a car today, July 7, 2021. That same day I was on the way to Orangeburg from Bamberg and witnessed the same sadism. A large turtle was crossing the Charleston-Augusta road and I had gone around the turtle and looked back and saw another car headed to where the turtle was almost to the other side.
"The car left his lane and crossed over and smashed the turtle. Mind you he went out of the way to kill the turtle. It is so sad that we cannot share this earth that God has created without killing other inhabitants of this earth.
"Sadly, this turtle, harming no one, happened upon a person that thinks our ecosystem needed one less turtle today and as Dr. Rheney stated the turtle was probably on the way to law eggs. So, this person probably killed a generation of turtles on purpose.
"If you are this person, please explain what is it that motivates someone to kill an animal just because it is there? I urge all people to avoid killing animals when you can try to allow animals to get out of harm's way before proceeding.
"I am not against sanctioned and licensed hunters who eat the game they harvest but killing just to kill is wrong and morally and ethically wrong. Shame on the perpetrators of sadism toward nature's animals."
The message could not be more clearly conveyed. In these instances, the animal was a turtle (some of the size described can live to be 100 years old) but cruelty to animals is not limited to turtles and also not confined just to incidents on the road.
Cruelty to animals can be a crime in the eyes of the state, with laws applicable primarily to pets and livestock. No one is likely to go to jail because they ran over an animal on the road. But intentionally doing so is wrong and does call into serious question the character and morals of the person. It is a crime against nature.
And the question is legitimate: What else would this person do?