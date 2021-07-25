EDITORIAL: What else would this person do?

Rheney's column struck a chord with a number of readers, one of them being Jack Padgett of Bamberg.

Padgett writes:

"I had just read the article about a turtle intentionally being smashed by a car today, July 7, 2021. That same day I was on the way to Orangeburg from Bamberg and witnessed the same sadism. A large turtle was crossing the Charleston-Augusta road and I had gone around the turtle and looked back and saw another car headed to where the turtle was almost to the other side.

"The car left his lane and crossed over and smashed the turtle. Mind you he went out of the way to kill the turtle. It is so sad that we cannot share this earth that God has created without killing other inhabitants of this earth.

"Sadly, this turtle, harming no one, happened upon a person that thinks our ecosystem needed one less turtle today and as Dr. Rheney stated the turtle was probably on the way to law eggs. So, this person probably killed a generation of turtles on purpose.

"If you are this person, please explain what is it that motivates someone to kill an animal just because it is there? I urge all people to avoid killing animals when you can try to allow animals to get out of harm's way before proceeding.