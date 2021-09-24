EDITORIAL: Welcome return of RR Daze in Branchville

A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic did what hurricanes and tornadoes could not: cancel the annual Raylrode Daze Festivul in Branchville.

In 2021, the show goes on, with this weekend culminating activities in the Orangeburg County town.

Few of South Carolina’s festivals can match the tradition and longevity of Raylrode Daze — a reunion during the last full weekend of September for 51 consecutive years until 2020. Quite a run for an event that has attracted as many as 5,000-6,000 people.

Consider the past.

In 1989, Hurricane Hugo delivered its blow to South Carolina. It was a time of recovery after the overnight storm of Sept. 20-21. Many people were without power. Damage in Branchville and surroundings was very real.

But the festival, albeit in an abbreviated and different form, went on anyway that Saturday.

Call it the spirit of Raylrode Daze, that kinship that makes the festival one of the most popular in what is a sea of festivals in the state.

Fast forward to July 18, 1995. In the early morning hours, tragedy struck in Branchville when fire ravaged the historic railroad depot that is the symbol of the town's claim to fame as "The World's Oldest Railroad Junction."