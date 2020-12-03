EDITORIAL: Wearing seat belts your best chance to live

Two motor vehicle crashes over the Thanksgiving occurred miles apart but have a deadly similarity.
In Orangeburg County, the driver of a Chevrolet truck in the Santee area, Johnny Latroy Ravenell, was killed when his vehicles ran off the road and struck a tree. He was the only occupant.
In Richland County, an A.C. Flora High School baseball player, Bailey Pratt, was killed when his Chevrolet SUV ran off the road and overturned. He was the only occupant.
Neither was wearing a seat belt. Nor were 342 of the 638 other motor vehicle occupants killed in S.C. crashes so far in 2020.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety stresses that the best insurance motorists and passengers have against being killed or seriously hurt in a crash is wearing safety belts. While statistics show a large majority of South Carolinians obey the vehicle-restraint law and wear seat belts, the people being killed too often are not belted. So far in 2020, more than half of those killed were not buckled up.
Many would be alive today had they done so. Proper use of lap/shoulder belts reduces the risk of fatal injury to front-seat passenger car occupants by 45% and the risk of moderate-to-critical injury by 50% (for occupants of light trucks, 60 and 65% respectively).
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47% were not wearing seat belts. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts.
South Carolina traffic fatalities in 2020 stand at 926, down from the 943 at this time a year ago. In Orangeburg Couny, the toll is 34, down three from a year ago. But the holiday season during December is traditionally — and sadly — a deadly time on the roads.
Perhaps we can change that in a year marked by change. Wearing seat belts will be a good way to make it so.
