EDITORIAL: Wearing seat belts your best chance to live

Two motor vehicle crashes over the Thanksgiving occurred miles apart but have a deadly similarity.

In Orangeburg County, the driver of a Chevrolet truck in the Santee area, Johnny Latroy Ravenell, was killed when his vehicles ran off the road and struck a tree. He was the only occupant.

In Richland County, an A.C. Flora High School baseball player, Bailey Pratt, was killed when his Chevrolet SUV ran off the road and overturned. He was the only occupant.

Neither was wearing a seat belt. Nor were 342 of the 638 other motor vehicle occupants killed in S.C. crashes so far in 2020.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety stresses that the best insurance motorists and passengers have against being killed or seriously hurt in a crash is wearing safety belts. While statistics show a large majority of South Carolinians obey the vehicle-restraint law and wear seat belts, the people being killed too often are not belted. So far in 2020, more than half of those killed were not buckled up.

Many would be alive today had they done so. Proper use of lap/shoulder belts reduces the risk of fatal injury to front-seat passenger car occupants by 45% and the risk of moderate-to-critical injury by 50% (for occupants of light trucks, 60 and 65% respectively).