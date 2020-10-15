EDITORIAL: Wearing masks still right thing

The information about face masks will be used as people want to use it. Various media outlets this week are headlining a September report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control indicating that face masks are not effective in preventing a person from contracting the coronavirus.

The study, conducted in the United States in July, compared 154 “case-patients” who tested positive for COVID-19 to a control group of 160 participants from the same health care facility who were symptomatic but tested negative. More than 70% of the case-patients were contaminated with the virus and fell ill despite “always” wearing a mask.

“Characterization of community exposures can be difficult to assess when widespread transmission is occurring, especially from asymptomatic persons within inherently interconnected communities,” the report states.

In fact, the report states that “direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance.”

Despite the new information, the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks.

We join them in doing so.