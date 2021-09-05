EDITORIAL: 'We will not forget' does not have end

Americans promised never to forget after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The "We will not forget" pledge extended to the wars that followed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Times and Democrat on the anniversaries of 9-11 has continued with its "We will not forget" commemorative posters, which include the photos of the 11 locals who died in military service to the country in Afghanistan and Iraq. Over the years, the poster remembrance has been expanded to include Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day.

As we mark 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, The Times and Democrat is going beyond the poster commemoration this 9-11. We want the stories of our lost 11 to be told with more than a photo of each. To that end, we'll be reporting in a 9-11 special section on Saturday about the 11 and their families. The section is one of two you'll find in the Saturday print edition and e-edition online at TheTandD.com.

Just as we remember the 11 locally, America as a whole must not forget what was lost on 9-11 and in the resulting wars.

• 2,996 people were killed in the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.