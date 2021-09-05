EDITORIAL: 'We will not forget' does not have end

Americans promised never to forget after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The "We will not forget" pledge extended to the wars that followed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Times and Democrat on the anniversaries of 9-11 has continued with its "We will not forget" commemorative posters, which include the photos of the 11 locals who died in military service to the country in Afghanistan and Iraq. Over the years, the poster remembrance has been expanded to include Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day.
As we mark 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, The Times and Democrat is going beyond the poster commemoration this 9-11. We want the stories of our lost 11 to be told with more than a photo of each. To that end, we'll be reporting in a 9-11 special section on Saturday about the 11 and their families. The section is one of two you'll find in the Saturday print edition and e-edition online at TheTandD.com.
Just as we remember the 11 locally, America as a whole must not forget what was lost on 9-11 and in the resulting wars.
• 2,996 people were killed in the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
• More than 2,400 members of the military lost their lives in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021, including the 13 who were killed in a suicide attack near the Kabul airport amid the August U.S. evacuation.
• 4,431 members of the military were killed in Iraq in a war that began in 2003.
The deaths of the 13 in Afghanistan in August hit particularly hard as the world witnessed our forces trying to help Americans and Afghans flee the country as we prepared to get the final U.S. troops out as well.
President Joe Biden called the mass evacuation an extraordinary success. It's hard to see Americans agreeing amid the debacle ending 20 years of direct military involvement in Afghanistan.
And it’s understandable now why those having served and those remembering loved ones lost will ask the question: Was it worth the sacrifices? The question may have as many answers as there are people asking it. But that makes their service even more noble and heroic.
This nation owes so much to so many having given so much. The American people must never forget what happened on 9-11 and in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. We owe that to the 13 killed recently and to the thousands of others before them.