EDITORIAL: We will not forget amid the pandemic

Fifteen years ago South Carolina unveiled a monument on the Statehouse grounds honoring the nation’s veterans. The inscription reads: “The state of South Carolina is eternally grateful to her sons and daughters who honorably served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America.”
Then and now, South Carolina is a military state.
The South Carolina Military Base Task Force’s report titled “The Economic Impact of S.C. Military Community: 2019 Update” found that the total economic impact of the state’s military community now surpasses $25.3 billion annually.
The updated number includes the economic activity generated through TRICARE, which adds $1.2 billion in economic input to the $24.1 billion of economic impact reported in 2017. TRICARE is a health care program utilized by service members, veterans and their families.
“South Carolina’s military community is deserving of our respect and admiration, not solely because of the tremendous sacrifices they make for us, but also because of what they bring to our state on a daily basis,” Gov. Henry McMaster said when the report was released. “This report is further proof that South Carolina simply wouldn’t be what it is today without our rich military history and the men and women who choose to serve in the armed forces.”
The update of the economic impact of South Carolina’s military community also identified the state as home to 191,519 military-related jobs.
And South Carolinians are patriotic.
Zippia.com looked at four factors in ranking states from most to least patriotic.
• Military bases and military institutions
• Percent of residents who are veterans
• Percent of voting-age residents who voted
• National and historic landmarks
Overall, South Carolina ranked sixth, with the website offering this assessment based on its research: “South Carolina has a high number of historic sites, veterans and military institutions compared to the rest of the country – making it the sixth most patriotic state. The only thing keeping South Carolina from ranking higher? A lack of voter turnout. Only 57% of residents bothered to vote in the 2016 election.”
The Times and Democrat for the second year is featuring the Sunday series “Stories of Honor,” which began in May and will conclude in July. Each Sunday edition introduces the print and online audiences to a person having served the nation in the military. You’ll find today’s feature on Page C1 and online at TheTandD.com.
As much as honoring all veterans is important, this weekend is special in that it is about remembrance. Veterans Day in November honors all veterans. Memorial Day in May is a tribute to those who paid the ultimate price for all of us.
Also in today’s T&D you’ll find our “We will not forget” commemorative poster, a series that began nearly two decades ago after 9-11 and continues now at a time when many Americans in the military remain in harm’s way.
The poster remembers in particular those from our region killed in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq but also stands as a memorial tribute to all of our locals lost in the nation’s battles.
This Memorial Day weekend will be unlike any others in that services normally marking the holiday will be changed markedly or not held at all. But the coronavirus threat should not stop us from remembering those who faced far greater threats and gave all in meeting them.
We will not forget.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.