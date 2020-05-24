EDITORIAL: We will not forget amid the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fifteen years ago South Carolina unveiled a monument on the Statehouse grounds honoring the nation’s veterans. The inscription reads: “The state of South Carolina is eternally grateful to her sons and daughters who honorably served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America.”

Then and now, South Carolina is a military state.

The South Carolina Military Base Task Force’s report titled “The Economic Impact of S.C. Military Community: 2019 Update” found that the total economic impact of the state’s military community now surpasses $25.3 billion annually.

The updated number includes the economic activity generated through TRICARE, which adds $1.2 billion in economic input to the $24.1 billion of economic impact reported in 2017. TRICARE is a health care program utilized by service members, veterans and their families.

“South Carolina’s military community is deserving of our respect and admiration, not solely because of the tremendous sacrifices they make for us, but also because of what they bring to our state on a daily basis,” Gov. Henry McMaster said when the report was released. “This report is further proof that South Carolina simply wouldn’t be what it is today without our rich military history and the men and women who choose to serve in the armed forces.”