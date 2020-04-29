EDITORIAL: We cannot afford major loss of hotels

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Just about ever sector of the economy is being hit by the coronavirus. The impact of the economic shutdown cannot be ignored as a threat to the nation any more than the virus itself.

Some sectors are hit more than others. Been to a hotel lately? Probably not, as travel, tourism and business are all but halted. And hotels are all but empty.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has released data showing 70% of hotel employees have been laid off or furloughed as eight in 10 hotel rooms across the nation remain empty.

As this crisis progresses beyond what anyone could have projected, the impact to the travel industry is nine times worse than 9/11, with forecast occupancy rates for 2020 hitting record lows worse than rates in 1933 during the Great Depression.

“With the impact to the travel industry nine times worse than Sept. 11, the human toll of this public health crisis has been absolutely devastating for the hotel industry. For the hotel industry our priority is rehiring and retaining our hardworking employees who power our vibrant industry,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.

Help is needed.