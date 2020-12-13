EDITORIAL: We are a Community of Giving

Many people believe foundations and corporations are the backbone of giving in America. That’s a misconception, with individuals accounting for a majority of charitable giving annually.
Without a doubt, foundations and corporations are important to philanthropy. According to the annual analysis “Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy” produced by the Giving USA Foundation, giving by foundations reached a record level in 2019. It has grown in nine of the last 10 years, and represented 17% of total giving for the second year in a row, the largest share on record.
Yet giving by individuals totaled an estimated $309.66 billion, rising 4.7% in 2019 (an increase of 2.8%, adjusted for inflation) and achieving the second-highest total dollar amount on record, adjusted for inflation. It was less than 70% of total giving for only the second time ever.
Not surprisingly, the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons bring out the best in people for giving. More than half of all donations typically are made between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. But even the organizations that are known for Christmas relief remind everyone: Need knows no season.
In Sunday’s Times and Democrat, you will find our ninth annual “Community of Giving” special section. It features an overview of local philanthropic organizations and how they impact our community. The section will introduce you to the volunteer efforts of many of your friends and neighbors and how they experience the joy of helping others.
Included are:
• The Salvation Army — The mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.
• CASA/Family Systems — The agency provides services to the victims of sexual assault and domestic violence as well as to the perpetrators of those crimes.
• The Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Community Foundation: OCCF is a model for philanthropy. It invests in local non-profits making a difference in areas such as education, human services, the arts and health care.
• Orangeburg County Library — The library’s mission is to educate, inform and enrich the people of Orangeburg County.
• The Regional Medical Center Foundation — The foundation is the philanthropic umbrella for the Regional Medical Center and funds hospital operations, clinical services and community programs to improve the quality of life for area residents.
• Edisto Habitat for Humanity – The nonprofit Christian housing organization’s primary mission is buildsing affordable homes for low-income families who need housing in the Orangeburg area with the objective of eliminating poverty housing.
• Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum -- The 3,500-square-foot museum in Orangeburg is South Carolina’s only Civil Rights Movement history center.
• Connie Maxwell Brookland campus – The ministry provides hope to children and families through services including residential care, crisis care, family care and foster care.
We urge you to take time to review and read the “Community of Giving” special section. It will show you just how much good will there is in our community year-round. And it may motivate you to give and/or get involved.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!