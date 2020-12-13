EDITORIAL: We are a Community of Giving

Many people believe foundations and corporations are the backbone of giving in America. That’s a misconception, with individuals accounting for a majority of charitable giving annually.

Without a doubt, foundations and corporations are important to philanthropy. According to the annual analysis “Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy” produced by the Giving USA Foundation, giving by foundations reached a record level in 2019. It has grown in nine of the last 10 years, and represented 17% of total giving for the second year in a row, the largest share on record.

Yet giving by individuals totaled an estimated $309.66 billion, rising 4.7% in 2019 (an increase of 2.8%, adjusted for inflation) and achieving the second-highest total dollar amount on record, adjusted for inflation. It was less than 70% of total giving for only the second time ever.

Not surprisingly, the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons bring out the best in people for giving. More than half of all donations typically are made between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. But even the organizations that are known for Christmas relief remind everyone: Need knows no season.