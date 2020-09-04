EDITORIAL: Waterways are for fun but danger is real

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Any discussion of the “good old days” cannot be a reference to the reality of boating in South Carolina. In 1973, the state had 128,000 registered boats. That year, the state’s waters were deadly. Sixty-four people lost their lives in boating accidents.

In 2020, boating is more popular than ever in a state that has 3,000 miles of coastline, 8,000 miles of rivers and 460,000 acres of lakes. More than 500,000 boats are registered -- about one boat for every 10 South Carolinians. And despite so many more people being on the water than a half-century ago, the number of accidents and fatalities is fewer. According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, there were 15 fatalities resulting from 141 recreational boating accidents in 2019.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources works hard to prevent deaths and accidents. The agency and its allies in law enforcement make a difference with enforcement and regular efforts to educate boaters. Safety inspections conducted at landings around the state over holiday weekends such as Labor Day are part of their work.

DNR officers perform inspections for items such as required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance will not be ticketed during the inspections. Boaters are given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their vessels.