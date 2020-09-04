EDITORIAL: Waterways are for fun but danger is real

Any discussion of the “good old days” cannot be a reference to the reality of boating in South Carolina. In 1973, the state had 128,000 registered boats. That year, the state’s waters were deadly. Sixty-four people lost their lives in boating accidents.
In 2020, boating is more popular than ever in a state that has 3,000 miles of coastline, 8,000 miles of rivers and 460,000 acres of lakes. More than 500,000 boats are registered -- about one boat for every 10 South Carolinians. And despite so many more people being on the water than a half-century ago, the number of accidents and fatalities is fewer. According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, there were 15 fatalities resulting from 141 recreational boating accidents in 2019.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources works hard to prevent deaths and accidents. The agency and its allies in law enforcement make a difference with enforcement and regular efforts to educate boaters. Safety inspections conducted at landings around the state over holiday weekends such as Labor Day are part of their work.
DNR officers perform inspections for items such as required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance will not be ticketed during the inspections. Boaters are given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their vessels.
Before considering the inspections as just a hassle that may get in the way of fun on the water, remember the accident numbers and the death toll.
More watercraft and more people using waterways mean great need for caution and common sense. Laws have increased penalties for boating under the influence and are being enforced accordingly.
And while it may not be “the thing,” having adults, as well as children, wear life jackets while boating is the single best practice for preventing deaths on the water.
According to Coast Guard statistics, 86% of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket in 2019. Drowning is the reported cause of death in three-fourths of all boating fatalities.
Wearing the vests is not required on all vessels, and making a decision on their use in many instances is voluntary. Some will choose wisely. Many won’t.
But no one can dispute that vests are an insurance policy and wearing them makes sense. Wearing a life jacket will not prevent a boating accident, but doing so will give you a much better chance of surviving if you end up in the water as the result of one.
For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, visit the DNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/education/boated.html. And don’t hesitate to report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator. Call DNR’s toll-free 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
