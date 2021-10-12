EDITORIAL: Washington battle is far from over

The agreement in Washington to expand the federal government's ability to borrow by raising the debt limit is only a temporary reprieve.
The action sets up another showdown in December, but not before key decisions have to be made. In order to advance the programs being pushed by President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats, the debt limit will have to raised again -- or done away with altogether.
Republicans, including Senate Budget Committee ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, will play a key role. Graham has been under fire for support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that remains short of enough votes to be approved in the House because Democrats can't agree on the accompanying $$3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" bill that Biden and others have said must be OK'd also.
No Republican in the Senate and House is supporting the larger bill, and neither are two Democrats in the Senate. They agree that the legislation is a fiscally irresponsible overreach of government that the nation cannot afford.
And while Graham makes a solid case for the bipartisan infrastructure bill benefiting South Carolina roads, bridges, ports and more, he is standing firm against the $3.5 trillion legislation.
"I worked with my Democratic colleagues to spend trillions of dollars to fight COVID because it was necessary. I worked with my Democratic colleagues to produce an infrastructure bill dealing with America's roads, bridges, ports and other vital infrastructure because I viewed it as necessary. However, I do not support the Democrats' reconciliation package (the $3.5 trillion bill) and I do not support raising the debt limit to make that level of spending possible," Graham said in a statement.
Graham and others are challenging Democrats to use the budget reconciliation process in the Senate if they want to further raise or even do away with the debt ceiling. That process bypasses the 60-vote rule to end a filibuster that would come from Republicans and makes a majority vote the standard.
Using reconciliation would mean creating another exemption to the Senate filibuster rule, something that West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is unlikely to support. On changing the filibuster and approving the large infrastructure package, Democrats have discovered even getting the majority vote is hard to come by in a 50-50 Senate where the vice president's vote can be key to victory.
"When Republicans were in charge of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives, I held firm against any moves to change the legislative filibuster. I never told my Democratic colleagues that 'Unless you work with me on certain things, I will have to create a carve-out to the filibuster.'”
Doing away with or further weakening the Senate filibuster rule that gives a measure of power to the party in the minority is supported by many Democrats, including Biden, who as a senator when Democrats were in the minority made the same arguments against changing the filibuster as Republicans are making today.
In 2021, Democrats want only to have to get a majority vote to make other changes such as what essentially would be a federal takeover of elections.
The filibuster should remain. But if Democrats are willing to gamble in order to move ahead on their priorities now, they should be prepared for what will come when Republicans are in charge in the Senate again and the filibuster is gone.