EDITORIAL: Washington battle is far from over

The agreement in Washington to expand the federal government's ability to borrow by raising the debt limit is only a temporary reprieve.

The action sets up another showdown in December, but not before key decisions have to be made. In order to advance the programs being pushed by President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats, the debt limit will have to raised again -- or done away with altogether.

Republicans, including Senate Budget Committee ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, will play a key role. Graham has been under fire for support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that remains short of enough votes to be approved in the House because Democrats can't agree on the accompanying $$3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" bill that Biden and others have said must be OK'd also.

No Republican in the Senate and House is supporting the larger bill, and neither are two Democrats in the Senate. They agree that the legislation is a fiscally irresponsible overreach of government that the nation cannot afford.

And while Graham makes a solid case for the bipartisan infrastructure bill benefiting South Carolina roads, bridges, ports and more, he is standing firm against the $3.5 trillion legislation.