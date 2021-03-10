EDITORIAL: Warp Speed due credit vs. pandemic

American governments, federal and state, have made many mistakes in the COVID-19 pandemic. But the great success — the saving grace — was making a financial bet in collaboration with private American industry on the development of vaccines. That effort is now letting the country see the possibility of a return to relatively normal life as early as the spring.

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. should have enough vaccine supply for every American adult by the end of May. The Food and Drug Administration finally approved Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, and J&J struck a deal with Merck to manufacture the single-shot J&J vaccine as well. With the Moderna and Pfizer shots already going into more than a million American arms each week, thousands of lives will be saved.

It’s important to appreciate what an achievement this is. Critics scoffed when former President Donald Trump set a target of having a vaccine approved by the end of 2020, and now-Vice President Kamala Harris suggested she might not take a shot recommended by the Trump administration.

The Biden-Harris administration has now changed to full-throated encouragement -- though not before continuing to trash the Trump efforts. White House aides have suggested that they inherited little vaccine supply and no plan for distribution. Both claims are false.