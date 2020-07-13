EDITORIAL: Voting info at .gov is good change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina faces the question of whether to make adjustments in voting procedures and regulations for the November election.

For the June primaries, amid the coronavirus emergency, lawmakers decided to waive the standard legal requirements to vote absentee and allow all South Carolinians the opportunity to vote without going to a polling place.

The waiver does not apply to November as most believed that by then the coronavirus emergency would have subsided. Present trends put that hope in doubt.

If or when a change is made, it will be the responsibility of the State Election Commission to inform South Carolina voters on the rules and regulations that do and do not apply.

The agency traditionally does a commendable job of disseminating information via its website, media and county voter registration offices.

Toward improving voter education outreach, the commission’s voter education website has a new address: scVOTES.gov.

According to the SEC, the switch to the .gov domain name was made to help maintain the public’s trust in the information and services provided through the site.