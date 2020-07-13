EDITORIAL: Voting info at .gov is good change

South Carolina faces the question of whether to make adjustments in voting procedures and regulations for the November election.
For the June primaries, amid the coronavirus emergency, lawmakers decided to waive the standard legal requirements to vote absentee and allow all South Carolinians the opportunity to vote without going to a polling place.
The waiver does not apply to November as most believed that by then the coronavirus emergency would have subsided. Present trends put that hope in doubt.
If or when a change is made, it will be the responsibility of the State Election Commission to inform South Carolina voters on the rules and regulations that do and do not apply.
The agency traditionally does a commendable job of disseminating information via its website, media and county voter registration offices.
Toward improving voter education outreach, the commission’s voter education website has a new address: scVOTES.gov.
According to the SEC, the switch to the .gov domain name was made to help maintain the public’s trust in the information and services provided through the site.
Before the change, scVOTES.gov was scVOTES.org. Having the .gov extension will help voters easily recognize the site as an official source of information from a government agency.
Domain names using the .gov extension are regulated by the federal General Services Administration, meaning only verified federal, state and local governments can use a .gov address.
The old .org domain extension will continue to exist indefinitely, and visitors will be automatically redirected to the new scVOTES.gov address. The SEC encourages anyone using an scVOTES.org link on their website or other materials to update those links to scVOTES.gov.
In a time when seemingly every day brings something new or a need to change what has been the norm, and when people are advised constantly to beware of what they get via the internet, voters looking for information will know when they see “scVOTES.gov” that they have arrived at the official website of the S.C. State Election Commission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.