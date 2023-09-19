Orangeburg City Council has been asked over and over by election officials and the S.C. Municipal Association to go along with a uniform municipal election date -- November in odd years from major elections.

The idea is to improve election oversight, simplify the process and improve voter turnout.

Pronouncing independence and saying the city is no "clone," councils over three decades have rejected the change. The city continues to hold elections in September of odd years.

So on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, the city held its municipal election with voting in three council districts. Two seats were opposed, including the District 4 one held by Councilman Bernard Haire since 1988. In another district, veteran Councilwoman Sandra Knotts faced opposition.

Even with voting coming on a date that many do not equate with elections, turnout was expected to be at least moderate.

It was not. Two percent of the registered voters in a city of more than 13,000 people participated on Sept. 12.

Annette Dees Grevious got 77% of the votes cast in District 4. Her total was 30 votes.

Knotts got 82% of the vote in District 6. Her total was 23 votes.

Incumbent Kula Kalu was unopposed. He got the most votes in the entire election with 34, or 92% in District 2.

The argument that voters will participate when they are interested aside, it is tragic that only 104 people participated in the city election on Tuesday.

Currently, 62% of municipalities – 167 of 272 – in the state hold their elections on Municipal Election Day, or November of odd-number years. About 13% of municipal elections are combined with the general election in even-numbered years (Santee is one of them). The remaining 25% of municipal elections are on some other date in the two-year period.

The state Election Commission cites a number of benefits of moving municipal elections to November of odd-number years:

Voter education increases with the statewide focus on that day.

It’s easier for voters to know the date of their municipal election, voter registration and absentee deadlines, and early voting periods and locations.

If all municipal elections were held on Municipal Election Day, every voter in a city or town would know they have something to vote for every November.

It increases meaningful voter participation – voters can focus on municipal candidates and issues. In even-numbered years, national and state-level issues often take the spotlight.

It raises the profile of municipalities. Municipal Election Day belongs to the cities and towns. Mayor and council races appear first on the ballot, not buried under federal, state and county offices and questions

It simplifies election administration, saving time, effort and resources.

The city’s decision not to make the change has centered around a singular focus on the city election in September, with city races not getting “lost” on a longer ballot.

The problem, which is not new: Very few come out for the elections.

Restating a position we've long held: It's time for Orangeburg to move its municipal election date to November.