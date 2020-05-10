EDITORIAL: Virus or not, nurses are dedicated

When The Times and Democrat was planning a second annual special section honoring nurses during National Nurses Week, no one knew just how different times would be in May 2020.
As noted in today’s “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” section, “If ever there were a year to celebrate health care workers, 2020 is it. The jobs of those caring for us have grown challenging and for none more so than nurses, those health care professionals on the front line every day. They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are the heart of health care.”
Today’s section honors 10 nurses selected by a panel of judges considering nominations submitted by people from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. In profiling the honorees, we asked a number of questions, from what prompted the honoree to become a nurse to a most memorable moment. And we asked about the impact of COVID-19 on them and nursing as a whole.
Some told stories of direct impact while nearly all said the changes brought by the coronavirus emergency will have lasting impact on their profession and health care as a whole.
Jennifer O’Cain of Edisto Post Acute Care offered the most direct assessment: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on so many lives, and I have personally experienced a scare recently. I became ill and sought medical attention at the local hospital due to experiencing many symptoms of COVID-19. Being that I suffer from asthma, I didn't want to take any chances. Thankfully, I tested NEGATIVE, but was kind of skeptical about those results.
“I was out of work for two weeks and told my DON and administrator, I had COVID-13, or maybe COVID-2.0. I felt awful. Thankful to say, I am currently back at work and aiding to keep our residents safe. My job remains difficult due to all staff are required to be screened daily, along with vendors, transportation units, EMS.”
But amid concern about her own safety, O’Cain is still a nurse: “… The part that breaks my heart the most is families not being able to visit and have physical contact with their loved ones. I'm sure that more changes will come along as this pandemic progresses, but my administrator, SDC nurse and the awesome staff at Edisto Post Acute have done an amazing job combating COVID-19. I'm very proud to say that we are COVID-19 free at our facility.”
Another 2020 honoree, Amanda Thompson of the Visiting Nurses Association, has been dealing with an emergency beyond COVID-19. While she does not reference it in her profile in today’s section, Thompson was injured in the April 13 tornadoes that destroyed her North home. She spent time in the hospital and has quite a story to tell. You’ll find a T&D story about her and her family’s experience with her profile story in today’s special section and at TheTandD.com.
Still, ever being a nurse, Thompson says of COVID-19: "COVID-19 has really not changed who I am as a nurse. I would care for a patient with COVID-19 without hesitation because I would want the same for my family."
You’ll find similar dedication and commitment to caring in the words of the eight other honorees. We urge you to look at today’s section and join in saying thanks to these nurses and all health care professionals during very trying times.
