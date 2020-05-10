EDITORIAL: Virus or not, nurses are dedicated

“I was out of work for two weeks and told my DON and administrator, I had COVID-13, or maybe COVID-2.0. I felt awful. Thankful to say, I am currently back at work and aiding to keep our residents safe. My job remains difficult due to all staff are required to be screened daily, along with vendors, transportation units, EMS.”

But amid concern about her own safety, O’Cain is still a nurse: “… The part that breaks my heart the most is families not being able to visit and have physical contact with their loved ones. I'm sure that more changes will come along as this pandemic progresses, but my administrator, SDC nurse and the awesome staff at Edisto Post Acute have done an amazing job combating COVID-19. I'm very proud to say that we are COVID-19 free at our facility.”

Another 2020 honoree, Amanda Thompson of the Visiting Nurses Association, has been dealing with an emergency beyond COVID-19. While she does not reference it in her profile in today’s section, Thompson was injured in the April 13 tornadoes that destroyed her North home. She spent time in the hospital and has quite a story to tell. You’ll find a T&D story about her and her family’s experience with her profile story in today’s special section and at TheTandD.com.