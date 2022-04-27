EDITORIAL: Veterans due credit for Korea remembrance

In October 2016, 59 years after the truce with North Korea was signed, Congress passed, and President Barack Obama signed, a resolution allowing a Wall of Remembrance to be erected at the site of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.

The wall will have the names of the 37,000-plus Americans killed in action, missing in action or prisoners of war during the Korean War engraved in it, much like the Vietnam wall. However no federal funding was provided for the wall. It will be up to private money.

In February 2017, Korean War Veterans Association Foothills Chapter #301 in Greenville appointed a committee to raise funds for the 551-plus South Carolinians who lost their lives in the “Forgotten War.”

Lewis Vaughn chaired the committee with a goal of making sure the war will become known and remembered for what it really is/was: the “Forgotten Victory.” The men and women who fought in that war stopped the spread of communism in Southeast Asia and kept South Korea free. They should also not be forgotten -- but remembered. The Wall of Remembrance will do that.

The purpose of the fundraising, about which we have written previously, was to engrave the names of the 576 South Carolina residents who were KIA or POW’s in the Korean War in The Wall of Remembrance. The goal was $350 per name, or $200,000.

Vaughn is now reporting that the effort did better than that. It raised more than $230,000.

"I am so grateful to the members of the fundraising committee ... These men worked tirelessly, even during the pandemic, to raise these funds. In fact, all the members of Foothills Chapter #301 are to be commended for their perseverance and commitment to attain this extremely lofty goal," Vaughn said.

Vaughn thanks all who contributed and supported the effort.

Orangeburg County had a unique experience with the Korean War in 2021, the 71st anniversary of the start of the conflict in 1950.

More than 36,500 American soldiers died in the Korean War, which ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. One of them was Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

Not until July 2021 did Crosby's family get closure. After 70-plus years, they were informed that examination of remains turned over by the North Koreans in 2018 showed the soldier died in the war.

He has now returned home to rest alongside his parents in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Vaughn promised Crosby’s name will be on the Washington wall. With his perseverance, we await that reality.

