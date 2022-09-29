EDITORIAL: Vaccines can help ward off COVID, flu

Whether the pandemic is “over” or not, COVID-19 continues its presence among us. Americans are being urged to get the new booster shot aimed at fending off the Omicron variant.

At the same time a decision is being made about that vaccine, there is the matter of influenza. The flu has not disappeared. And it could pose a big risk this year.

Health officials are urging Americans to get the new flu shot and COVID booster at the same time — and soon.

“Right where we are now — that’s a good time to be vaccinated,” influenza expert Dr. Lisa Grohskopf of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the nation’s physicians in a conference call.

That’s ahead of time, by traditional measures. Flu season most often peaks in February, and human levels of protective antibodies are at their highest about two weeks after the shot. Then they wane over the next four to six months.

According to reporting by Lisa M. Krieger of The Mercury News, “This year’s season could start early if it follows the pattern seen elsewhere in the world. So a delay could catch people unprepared.”

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging residents to get the annual flu shot and take other precautions to prevent severe cases of influenza. Vaccines are easy to get, as many pharmacies, primary care providers and vaccine providers offer flu shots.

The quadrivalent flu vaccine offers the best protection against the four most common flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses, according to DHEC. It is important to receive the flu vaccine every fall since the virus changes every year and requires an updated vaccine.

Getting a flu vaccine remains especially important due to the possibility of a more severe flu season, DHEC says. Additionally, medium and high community levels of COVID-19 remain in many areas of South Carolina.

“While COVID-19 disease rates are declining, it is still a deadly virus that is best staved off through vaccinations and boosters,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “As we approach the cooler months when respiratory illnesses tend to increase, residents will need to make sure they are protecting themselves against COVID-19 and influenza before higher case rates occur. Keeping South Carolinians safe and out of the hospital is our primary goal and we can accomplish that through these life-saving vaccines for both flu and COVID-19.”

COVID-19 and the flu have many of the same symptoms, including fever or chills, coughing and sore throat. Because of this, anyone experiencing symptoms should talk to a health care provider about testing for COVID-19 and flu, DHEC says.

Free COVID-19 testing kits are available at DHEC health departments.

In addition to vaccines, other precautions are strongly recommended to prevent virus spread, including washing your hands regularly with soap and water, covering your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and staying home and away from others when sick. Masking to prevent COVID-19 is also recommended based on community levels in individual counties.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of six months, and is safe for pregnant women and women wishing to become pregnant. A COVID-19 vaccination is also available for anyone over the age of six months, and boosters are also recommended for various age groups and populations. The vaccines for flu and COVID-19 can both be safely administered during the same visit.

Please note: A flu shot won’t protect against COVID, and a COVID shot won’t protect against flu. The two vaccines are very different.

Based on the continuing presence of COVID and the added danger from flu, it seems wise to follow DHEC advice to get both vaccines.