EDITORIAL: Vaccine search is prompting innovation

The search for a vaccine for the coronavirus is going on at a furious pace. Predictions of when one could be available range from later this year to two to three years. We’re optimistic, believing sooner rather than later.

But simply developing the vaccine will not solve the COVID-19 problem. The vaccine will have to be manufactured in vast quantities, and then comes the real challenge: Getting people in this country and around the world vaccinated.

Just how do we get billions of people vaccinated? No one method is likely to work everywhere, but Guizhi "Julian" Zhu, Ph.D., at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy has a proposal that seems to us worthy of strong consideration: sending the vaccine to your mailbox in the form of a patch.

If successful, his design for a vaccine patch offers a number of advantages over standard vaccinations, Zhu said.

For example, it would be relatively simple to send vaccines directly to people by using the mail system -- each vaccine patch is about the size of a little fingernail and would fit easily inside an envelope.