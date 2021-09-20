EDITORIAL: Vaccinations about more than COVID

A year ago, the world was waiting for coronavirus vaccines. When they became available, an old problem surfaced: Not enough people have been willing to take the shots.

A growing anti-vaccination movement in recent years has led to the resurgence of measles and mumps. And a June 2020 ABC/Washington Post poll gave insight into what was to come with COVID: 27% of Americans said they were unlikely to take the vaccine.

With 93% of unvaccinated adults saying they don’t ever plan to get the COVID-19 shots, the personal-finance website WalletHub studied how well states do across the board in vaccinating people.

In its report on 2021's "States that Vaccinate the Most," WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 metrics, ranging from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance to flu vaccination rate among adults.

The results reinforce previous research that found South Carolina is not among the leaders in vaccination. (1=best; 25=average):

• 31st – Influenza vaccination rate in children ages 6 months to 17 years.

• 31st – Share of teenagers ages 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination.