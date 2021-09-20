EDITORIAL: Vaccinations about more than COVID

A year ago, the world was waiting for coronavirus vaccines. When they became available, an old problem surfaced: Not enough people have been willing to take the shots.
A growing anti-vaccination movement in recent years has led to the resurgence of measles and mumps. And a June 2020 ABC/Washington Post poll gave insight into what was to come with COVID: 27% of Americans said they were unlikely to take the vaccine.
With 93% of unvaccinated adults saying they don’t ever plan to get the COVID-19 shots, the personal-finance website WalletHub studied how well states do across the board in vaccinating people.
In its report on 2021's "States that Vaccinate the Most," WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 metrics, ranging from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance to flu vaccination rate among adults.
The results reinforce previous research that found South Carolina is not among the leaders in vaccination. (1=best; 25=average):
• 31st – Influenza vaccination rate in children ages 6 months to 17 years.
• 31st – Share of teenagers ages 13-17 with up-to-date HPV vaccination.
• 34th – Share of teenagers aged 13-17 with MenACWY vaccination.
• 34th – Flu vaccination coverage rate among adults.
• 36th – Share of adults with tetanus vaccination.
• 41st – Share of adults ages 60 and Older with Zoster vaccination.
• 27th – Share of children 19-35 months old living in poverty with combined 7-Vaccine Series.
• 41st – Share of civilian non-institutionalized population without health insurance coverage.
• 30th – Share of children under 6 years old participating in an immunization information system.
For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237
Making matters worse, the number of children receiving longstanding vaccinations has declined during the pandemic, a trend that health officials say must be reversed.
Vaccines are safe, effective and the best protection against diseases. Some people are not able to be vaccinated because of weak immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions or are too young to be fully vaccinated (such as with COVID as of now). These people count on their community to be fully vaccinated to help protect them from diseases.
Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, influenza has annually accounted for the largest number of disease outbreak investigations by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. But the agency also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.
Sentiment about the COVID vaccines aside, South Carolinians can help themselves and others by protecting against other dangerous diseases such as flu, measles and pneumonia. Vaccinations are the key.