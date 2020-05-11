EDITORIAL: Vaccination won’t stamp out COVID-19

Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best protection against these diseases. Some people are not able to be vaccinated because of weak immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions or are too young to be fully vaccinated. These people count on their community to be fully vaccinated to help protect them from diseases.

Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.

While influenza annually accounts for the largest number of disease outbreak investigations by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.

Though vaccines protect entire populations from multiple diseases, questions remain. Here are some answers via DHEC:

• Are vaccines effective? While no vaccine offers 100% protection, they are extremely effective.