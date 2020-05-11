EDITORIAL: Vaccination won’t stamp out COVID-19

Much focus today is being placed on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine will come, but if history is proof, it won’t put an end to the disease.
Consider that vaccines are available for the flu, which kills from 20,000 to 60,000 people annually in the United States. But the Centers for Disease Control estimates that fewer than half of Americans get the flu shot.
Health professionals want to see that change, with the American Academy of Nursing releasing a new policy statement on the importance of immunizations to eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases.
In the policy statement, the academy advocates for respectful dialogues with patients and their families who have questions about immunizations. Misinformation and fear can be a driver when individuals are making decisions about vaccinating themselves or their children. Nurses have a professional and ethical duty to provide evidence-based information to the public regarding the importance and safety of immunizations and to be immunized themselves.
Protection begins before birth. Pregnant women are advised to get flu and whooping cough vaccines to pass the protection on to their babies. Vaccines protect babies from 14 diseases by the time they reach 2 years of age. Preteen and teen vaccines protect against serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, like whooping cough, meningitis and certain types of cancers. Adults and seniors need immunizations to protect against diseases such as influenza (flu), whooping cough, shingles and pneumonia.
Vaccines are safe, effective, and the best protection against these diseases. Some people are not able to be vaccinated because of weak immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions or are too young to be fully vaccinated. These people count on their community to be fully vaccinated to help protect them from diseases.
Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.
While influenza annually accounts for the largest number of disease outbreak investigations by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.
Though vaccines protect entire populations from multiple diseases, questions remain. Here are some answers via DHEC:
• Are vaccines effective? While no vaccine offers 100% protection, they are extremely effective.
How well a vaccine prevents illness varies based on the type of vaccine and the individual’s health status. For example, the flu vaccine does not protect the elderly as well as it protects young people. However, studies suggest that elderly people vaccinated against the flu have less severe disease, are less likely to be hospitalized and are less likely to die from the flu.
While there can be adverse effects from vaccines, severe adverse events are rare and occur far less often than complications from vaccine-preventable diseases. Although questions have been raised about whether there is a relationship between autism and vaccines, research does not show any such link.
• Do vaccines have risks? Vaccines — like all medications — have potential risks that must be weighed against the benefits. The risks are quite low and are comparable to those associated with prescription and over-the-counter medication. The benefits are significant in protecting the public health and in cost-savings. Ask your health care provider about what vaccines are best for you as well as potential risks based on your health factors.
• What impact does a decline in vaccinations have? A study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found that a 5% decrease in the number of children ages 2 to 11 vaccinated against the measles in the United States could triple the number of measles cases in that group and significantly increase the cost of controlling disease outbreaks.
The message should be loud and clear: There is no vaccine yet for the coronavirus, but you can be protected against dangerous diseases such as flu, measles and pneumonia. It makes no sense not to be vaccinated. And immunization isn’t just for kids.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.