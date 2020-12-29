EDITORIAL: Vaccination urgency can lead to scams

A recent Associated Press-NORC Center poll found that about half of Americans want to get the coronavirus vaccine. A quarter of people aren't sure whether they will take it -- and the other quarter say they won't.
The hope is that most of the undecideds will opt in as experts say roughly 70% of the population needs vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity and effectively end the pandemic.
For now, the focus is on getting the most vulnerable people vaccinated with the bulk of the population left waiting while the coronavirus kills a record number of people daily. There is an increasing urgency among many to get the vaccination.
And that could lead to people becoming the victim of scammers, who are always around to take advantage of people no matter the situation.
South Carolina U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. has issued a warning.
“Having already seen supply scams, provider scams, economic impact scams, phishing scams and even charity scams related to COVID-19 across the country, every South Carolinian should be extra cautious for the possibility of phony websites and other outreach claiming early access to the vaccine,” McCoy said. “Everyone, particularly seniors and their caretakers, should be on high alert for fraudsters seeking to take advantage of their most vulnerable neighbors.”
At the beginning of December, the Federal Trade Commission had already received more than 250,000 COVID-related consumer complaints, with two-thirds involving fraud or identity theft.
“Be it through robocalls, texts, emails or other means of communication, the potential for continued coronavirus scams could be as rampant as the disease itself,” McCoy said. “Not only do these criminals victimize the recipient of the scam, they can also cast doubt for many others to trust the legitimate work being done by honest, reliable providers.”
McCoy wants South Carolinians to know that the best defense against the coronavirus scams is vigilance, knowing criminals have multiple methods to try to take advantage of others. He urges all to:
• Know that you cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine or to get early access to the vaccine.
• Know that no legitimate vaccine distribution site or heath care payer, like a private insurance company, will call asking for your Social Security, banking, or credit card numbers to sign you up to get the vaccine.
• Beware of providers offering other products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.
• Never send money or give out your Social Security number, date of birth, bank account numbers, and credit card numbers and expiration dates to unfamiliar companies or unknown persons.
• Know that the IRS will never ask for your social or bank information over the phone.
• If you have become a victim, do not be too ashamed or afraid to report it. Contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or online at www.justice.gov/coronavirus.
McCoy stressed his office’s commitment to stopping the criminals before more can become victims of their crimes.
As much as prosecution to the fullest is deserved, the better punishment is for all to be sure these fraudulent efforts do not succeed.