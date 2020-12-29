EDITORIAL: Vaccination urgency can lead to scams

At the beginning of December, the Federal Trade Commission had already received more than 250,000 COVID-related consumer complaints, with two-thirds involving fraud or identity theft.

“Be it through robocalls, texts, emails or other means of communication, the potential for continued coronavirus scams could be as rampant as the disease itself,” McCoy said. “Not only do these criminals victimize the recipient of the scam, they can also cast doubt for many others to trust the legitimate work being done by honest, reliable providers.”

McCoy wants South Carolinians to know that the best defense against the coronavirus scams is vigilance, knowing criminals have multiple methods to try to take advantage of others. He urges all to:

• Know that you cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine or to get early access to the vaccine.

• Know that no legitimate vaccine distribution site or heath care payer, like a private insurance company, will call asking for your Social Security, banking, or credit card numbers to sign you up to get the vaccine.

• Beware of providers offering other products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.