EDITORIAL: Vaccination: More must get protection

A federal program that supplies vaccines to about half the nation’s children saw orders for routine non-influenza vaccines drop by 2.5 million as of May, according to a study by the CDC.

Vaccines are safe, effective and the best protection against diseases. Some people are not able to be vaccinated because of weak immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions or are too young to be fully vaccinated. These people count on their community to be fully vaccinated to help protect them from diseases.

Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.

While influenza annually accounts for the largest number of disease outbreak investigations by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.

Perhaps sentiment about vaccines in general and the coronavirus vaccine will change as the threat of COVID-19 lingers. In the meantime, all can hope and pray an effective vaccination is found and soon. And protect yourself against dangerous diseases such as flu, measles and pneumonia. It makes no sense not to be vaccinated.