EDITORIAL: Vaccination: More must get protection

The world is waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, but will enough people take it?
More than 150 vaccines are in development and there is optimism that one could be available by the end of 2020.
However, there has been a growing anti-vaccination movement in recent years that led to the resurgence of measles and mumps; and a June ABC/Washington Post poll found 27% of Americans are unlikely to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
A HealthTestingCenters.com study, Coronavirus and Vaccination Rates in America, analyzes the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control on vaccination rates for each state.
South Carolina currently has the 15th lowest percentage of children taking recommended vaccinations. The national average is 85%. Alaska ranks last at 78.7%.
In South Carolina, 43.3% took flu vaccine in 2018-19, which is below the national average of 46%. Nevada ranks last at 33.9%.
Beyond statistics from 2018-19, the number of children getting routine vaccinations has fallen during the coronavirus emergency.
Nationwide, the number of measles shots given by eight large health care systems dropped significantly one week after President Donald Trump declared a pandemic emergency on March 13, according to two researchers at the Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners Institute.
A federal program that supplies vaccines to about half the nation’s children saw orders for routine non-influenza vaccines drop by 2.5 million as of May, according to a study by the CDC.
Vaccines are safe, effective and the best protection against diseases. Some people are not able to be vaccinated because of weak immune systems due to cancer or other health conditions or are too young to be fully vaccinated. These people count on their community to be fully vaccinated to help protect them from diseases.
Vaccinations, particularly against diseases such as polio and diphtheria, are great success stories in public health during the 20th century. But success does not mean the diseases that vaccines help prevent are no longer a threat.
While influenza annually accounts for the largest number of disease outbreak investigations by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the agency also continues to see cases of whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, hepatitis A and B and other vaccine-preventable diseases, and these will increase unless more people are vaccinated.
Perhaps sentiment about vaccines in general and the coronavirus vaccine will change as the threat of COVID-19 lingers. In the meantime, all can hope and pray an effective vaccination is found and soon. And protect yourself against dangerous diseases such as flu, measles and pneumonia. It makes no sense not to be vaccinated.
