EDITORIAL: Use all tools to put an end to pandemic

This past week brought major concerns about the availability of the coronavirus vaccine.
The Regional Medical Center is battling an influx of COVID-19 cases and has had to curtail surgery and visitation. As a result, hospital leaders say RMC is concentrating its vaccination efforts on health care workers and is not in position, at least not yet, to offer shots to the public.
Not just because of RMC's situation, opportunities to get the coronavirus vaccine in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties have been limited to date. This is reality even as Gov. Henry McMaster has expanded vaccine eligibility to all 70 years of age and older.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is pushing hard to get more locations for vaccinations around the state with logistics changing frequently. For all qualifying and ready to be vaccinated, information about how to be scheduled and where to go is available. DHEC’s online map showing locations accepting appointments for the vaccine is accessible at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. It provides contact information for scheduling appointments. DHEC has also set up a Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating the contact information for scheduling an appointment. Call volumes have been high, according to DHEC.
While the primary focus today is getting enough vaccine and sites for the shots, an equally important issue will resurface: people unwilling to get the coronavirus shots.
There are concerns about allergic reactions among some and more systemic worries about vaccines in general from others, including African Americans with a history-based distrust of being immunized.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to push beyond concerns, advising all that the coronavirus vaccine is worth any perceived risk as protection against a killer disease.
"We understand that some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated now that COVID-19 vaccines are available in the United States. While more COVID-19 vaccines are being developed as quickly as possible, routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorized or approved for use. Safety is a top priority, and there are many reasons to get vaccinated," the CDC says.
CDC stresses that COVID-19 vaccines do not contain the live virus so the shots cannot make you sick with COVID-19.
Other facts about COVID-19 vaccines per the CDC:
• COVID-19 vaccination will help keep you from getting COVID-19.
• All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19.
• All COVID-19 vaccines that are in development are being carefully evaluated in clinical trials and will be authorized or approved only if they make it substantially less likely you’ll get COVID-19.
• Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe getting a COVID-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.
• Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
• COVID-19 can have serious, life-threatening complications, and there is no way to know how the disease will affect you. And if you get sick, you could spread the disease to friends, family and others around you.
COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help stop the pandemic. And while you wait, wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.
The combination of getting vaccinated and following recommendations to protect yourself and others offers the best protection from COVID-19.
It is as the CDC states: “Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools we have available.”