EDITORIAL: Use all tools to put an end to pandemic

There are concerns about allergic reactions among some and more systemic worries about vaccines in general from others, including African Americans with a history-based distrust of being immunized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to push beyond concerns, advising all that the coronavirus vaccine is worth any perceived risk as protection against a killer disease.

"We understand that some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated now that COVID-19 vaccines are available in the United States. While more COVID-19 vaccines are being developed as quickly as possible, routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorized or approved for use. Safety is a top priority, and there are many reasons to get vaccinated," the CDC says.

CDC stresses that COVID-19 vaccines do not contain the live virus so the shots cannot make you sick with COVID-19.

Other facts about COVID-19 vaccines per the CDC:

• COVID-19 vaccination will help keep you from getting COVID-19.

• All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19.