EDITORIAL: Unlike football, no practice for vaccine rollout

We’re just days away from the Super Bowl, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This editorial has little — nothing, really — to do with football other than to bring up the much-used cliché about Monday morning quarterbacking. In short, it’s easy after the game to say how the team should have played.
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rollout of vaccinations, there’s been plenty of Monday morning QB’ing going on.
Frankly, we get it too. It’s frustrating. We’ve known for more than a year that COVID-19 had gripped the world. We knew vaccines were in the works. We even knew when they were approved by the FDA and cleared for distribution.
But there was no real national distribution plan rolled out with the vaccine. Health care providers were essentially left to their own devices. For comparison, think if a nuclear bomb had been created, built and given to the military. Only, no instructions on how to properly handle it, much less how to use it.
OK, maybe not the best comparison, but the fact remains that hospitals and other providers had to scramble to put together the best plan they could for getting vaccines in the arms of thousands. A far cry more difficult than lining up cars for drive-thru testing.
We know how unbelievably frustrating it had to be for many people whose fingers nearly wore out from hitting redial on the appointment lines, only to be greeted with a busy signal.
Please remember that while the people who have pieced together a distribution plan with no master instruction sheets with handy illustrations are in the health care business, they’re not necessarily seasoned in pandemic warfare.
Unlike Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who have had plenty of practice leading up to the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, Self and others have had to wing it the best they can.
If you’re a second- or third-string QB who thinks you can or could have done better, by all means speak up. On second thought, just stay on the bench and let the experts continue to work on their game plans in an effort to win the game.
This editorial is from the Index-Journal of Greenwood via The Associated Press.