EDITORIAL: Unlike football, no practice for vaccine rollout

We’re just days away from the Super Bowl, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This editorial has little — nothing, really — to do with football other than to bring up the much-used cliché about Monday morning quarterbacking. In short, it’s easy after the game to say how the team should have played.

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rollout of vaccinations, there’s been plenty of Monday morning QB’ing going on.

Frankly, we get it too. It’s frustrating. We’ve known for more than a year that COVID-19 had gripped the world. We knew vaccines were in the works. We even knew when they were approved by the FDA and cleared for distribution.

But there was no real national distribution plan rolled out with the vaccine. Health care providers were essentially left to their own devices. For comparison, think if a nuclear bomb had been created, built and given to the military. Only, no instructions on how to properly handle it, much less how to use it.