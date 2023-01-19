EDITORIAL: Unity was the message then, should be now

Trinity United Methodist Church will forever be noted for its role as a focal point in the civil rights movement in Orangeburg, a locale that was significant in fostering equal rights for all of God’s children.

Yet Trinity and its leadership were significant long before and long after those years of the 1960s and ‘70s. Today, we remember its leader for nine years from 1992 to 2001, the Rev. George F. Manigo Jr., who died Jan. 8 at age 88. His 40 years as a Methodist leader are noteworthy in the church and beyond.

A Claflin graduate, Manigo answered the call to the ministry by completing studies at Gammon Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta and accepting his first ministerial assignment in Tennessee in 1960. After five years of serving churches in that state, he returned to his native South Carolina in 1965, serving a number of churches over many years before coming home to Trinity UMC.

He came to Orangeburg with a resume focused on unity, particularly in merging the Black and white Methodist conferences in the 1970s.

“I was on the merger committee of six people who drafted the plan to present to the conference in 1972,” Manigo said in 2001. “The greatest problem we faced was people wanting to maintain standard operating procedure. Some people tried to get away from the reason for the merger, which was simple. We were merging because we were all Methodists.”

Hammering out solutions where, at times, there seemed to be none, Manigo said he was heartened by an experience at a Greenville church where merger plans were being discussed.

“A little, old white lady, about 90 years old, came and introduced herself to me and asked me my name,” Manigo said. “And she told me she couldn’t see why merging had become such an issue because the churches should’ve been together all the time. I thought to myself, ‘if she can see that, at her age and experience, why couldn’t the rest understand that all we wanted was the opportunity to go to any Methodist church.’”

His efforts at unity went beyond the church., During his early years at Trinity, Orangeburg experienced a spate of violent crime that saw a city policeman be gunned down and a noted businessman killed in a robbery in the span of a month in early 1993.

During memorial serves for businessman Franklin Glover, assistant director at Calhoun-Orangeburg Vocational Education Center and owner of Glover’s Store on U.S. Highway 601, Manigo said, “Let’s not point fingers. Let’s come together as a community. Today, the city’s crime has affected the Glover family, but tomorrow it may affect your family. It’s in the Black community now, but it may be in the white community tomorrow. Let not these people who died senselessly die in vain. So, march to the beat of a distant drummer. Let us dance to the tune of unity so we can overcome this together.”

In a later meeting about crime in Orangeburg, Manigo elaborated: “Unless Black and white churches all come together and put aside all things incompatible with believing in God, nothing will happen in Orangeburg County.

“Parents need to do a better job somehow. We need to come together in faith and love on common ground and common faith or we’ll never be able to solve this problem. All citizens should be able to go to the grocery store and school without having fear. Anything that tears down the human mind is not good for us or the community. Think on these things.”

His words echo across time to 2023, when the need for a united community to face a continuing crime problem and other issues has never been greater. In celebrating the life of the Rev. George Manigo, let’s restate his words: “Let us dance to the tune of unity so we can overcome this together.”