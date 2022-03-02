EDITORIAL: 'Unbelievable' crisis runs risk of World War III

Some say Russia would never have invaded Ukraine under the Trump administration. There’s no way to know for sure, but America and its president, Joe Biden, are left now to deal with an international crisis that rightly has been described as unbelievable.

It does appear leaders such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping see weakness in Biden and his approach, enough to take actions that undermine international order and threaten to lead to a wider conflict.

In reality, Biden is due credit for the way he handled Putin’s pre-invasion efforts to come up with pretexts for the action. At every turn, America called out Putin’s lies. That didn’t stop the invasion, but it has effectively labeled Putin’s actions the violation of international law that they are and led to Putin and Russia being internationally condemned -- which they should be.

The U.S. and the West have made mistakes with Putin, failing to take into account historic geopolitical concerns. Let’s not forget that Russia’s desire for a buffer from the West is not without a basis in history, most recently the German invasion of the Soviet Union in World War II.

Not only did the fall of communism see Eastern European countries such as Poland move out of the Russian orbit, other states in the Soviet Union broke away and became western allies. Poland and others are now members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has removed Russia’s buffer from the west.

Nonetheless, Putin’s desire to recreate the former Soviet Union is unrealistic. He knows the Ukraine invasion runs the risk of setting off a wider conflict. Some say he does not care. Yet despite his rhetoric, it’s hard to believe he sees nuclear war as some kind of survival option for Russia.

More likely is the Putin objective of keeping Ukraine out of alliances with the west and ultimately taking over and holding lands in Ukraine that he contends are legitimately part of Russia. He wants a Ukraine allied with Russia.

For now, Biden, the U.S. and the west are largely left to watch the unfolding war while they place new economic sanctions on Russia. To become actively involved militarily would be a ticket to wider war.

The best that can be hoped for is Putin becomes frustrated with his actions in Ukraine and seeks an accord that stops the violence and charts a course of stability.

That seems a long way off just now, but without such, the continuing risk is launching World War III.

