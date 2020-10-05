EDITORIAL: U.S. unique in COVID-19 spread factors

The United States recently passed 200,000 COVID deaths and 7,000,000 cases — both of which are the highest figures in the world by significant margins.
Who’s to blame for the coronavirus impact on the United States? Why has the country been unable to reduce its numbers comparable to some others?
The debate rages, with some cable TV commentators daily blaming President Donald Trump for the administration’s response or lack thereof. They say the situation warranted panicking Americans into action, despite what Trump has said.
Others defend the president and say there is little more that could have been done and say actions affecting the economy are politically motivated and have done more harm than the virus itself.
Writing for InsideSources.com, Cory Franklin, a retired Chicago-area physician, states: “All in all, this amounts to an unresolvable argument, basically a political food fight worthy of the cafeteria in the movie ‘Animal House.’”
Here’s why:
“… Most people, from senators to epidemiologists to journalists, fail to appreciate that the United States has a unique profile in terms of several basic characteristics that help determine whether or not an outbreak will occur. In truth, the United States is not directly comparable to any single country, and it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about the American response, good or bad, based on what has occurred elsewhere in the world,” Franklin states.
He cites four factors as crucial to the likelihood of COVID spread:
Population: Basically more people, more potential hosts for the virus, more possible cases. The U.S. has the third highest population in the world. Of the eight countries with the most COVID cases, five are among the top 10 most populous countries in the world (U.S., India, Brazil, Russia and Mexico, and that doesn’t include China because we may not be able to trust its real COVID figures). In the U.S., population matters as well — seven of the top 10 most populous states are among the top 10 in COVID cases (California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina).
Size of the country: COVID is basically a regional disease. As such, it is harder to eradicate viral spread nationwide in a larger country because new outbreaks can come from anywhere. The U.S. is fourth in the world in land mass. Five of the world’s top 10 countries by area are also in the top 10 by COVID cases (US, India, Brazil, Russia and Argentina).
Mobility: The more people travel, the more likely the spread of the virus. Mobility is hard to measure directly, but according to The Washington Post, the U.S. is the No. 1 country in the world in terms of domestic mobility and travel. (At the outbreak of the pandemic, the U.S. was also third in receiving international tourists, just behind France and Spain, two of the most heavily affected countries by COVID in the world).
Diversity: There is unquestionably a genetic component to viral spread. A more diverse country will have a greater chance that some of its population will demonstrate resistance to infection, and there will also be a greater number of susceptible people with less immunity. Like mobility, diversity can be difficult to measure, but according to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. is more diverse than most Western European or Asian countries but less diverse than Canada, Brazil, Mexico or most African countries.
“In summary, the United States is at or near the top of the world in population, area and mobility, and more diverse than most industrialized countries. No other country has a similar profile,” Franklin states, citing the closest comparison as Brazil, which has over 4 million COVID cases, the third largest number in the world, and virtually the same per-capita case and death totals as the United States.
Franklin says his points are not meant as defense or criticism of the Trump administration and its COVID-19 advisers.
“For those who want to see Donald Trump lose the coming election, the case and death numbers, with the U.S. as the world leader, provide a convenient opportunity to make the claim he has done an especially egregious job of handling the pandemic. But just as Newton’s Third Law of Motion predicts, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction — in this case by Trump’s defenders who point out limitations in these numbers.”
So could the U.S. response to the pandemic have been better? Hindsight being what it is, nearly all would say “yes.” But would a different administration have acted differently from the start or fared any better? It’s easy to say now that it would have, but the outcome may well have been little different than what we see in the United States today.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!