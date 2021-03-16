EDITORIAL: U.S. standard is best solution on time change

Daylight-saving time began Sunday at 2 a.m. Have you adapted to the change? If South Carolina lawmakers get their way, the practice of a change away from daylight time in the fall will be coming to an end.

Since the introduction of modern daylight-saving time as an emergency measure during the 20th century’s two world wars, many countries have been adjusting the clock one hour ahead in spring and winding it back by an hour during fall.

“Springing forward” became a way of life in the United States during the energy crises of the 1970s. The idea was daylight-saving time would save energy and reduce reliance on oil imported from unfriendly nations in the Middle East because people returning home from work would not have to turn on their lights until sunset one hour later than standard time.

According to timeanddate.com, advantages include the extra hour of daylight in the afternoon for those who work later hours, exercise in the evenings or need to complete outdoor household chores.

Others have reported that daylight-saving time can be linked to reduced road injuries. A joint Transport Research Laboratory and University College of London study predicted that less people would be killed and injured in road accidents if an hour of daylight was transferred from the morning to the afternoon.