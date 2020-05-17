EDITORIAL: U.S. spending not problem -- for now

"Another role for government is to keep businesses on life support for a few months so they don’t go bankrupt and we can more easily re-start the economy when the virus recedes; in other words, to limit the long-run damage to the economy’s productive capacity. A few bankruptcies would be manageable; mass bankruptcies would not be. Sure, new businesses will sprout, but it takes time to hire workers and find suppliers and creditors to get a new business running."

They contend the borrowing by government right now is wise in preventing the coronavirus emergency from doing more economic damage than it already has. "There is ample room to increase borrowing now at a relatively low cost."

But there is a limit.

Sheiner and Wessel write: "There is only so much the government can borrow without raising interest rates and crowding out private investment. That would hurt economic growth. But with interest rates at historic lows (inflation-adjusted, or real, interest rates are actually negative), there is a lot of room to increase borrowing without having to worry too much right now about impairing private investment."

But what about the national debt?