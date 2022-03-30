EDITORIAL: U.S. may ‘have gotten real lucky’ with Omicron

The question is being asked often: Is the coronavirus pandemic over in the United States?

Two years into COVID-19 most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates. The crisis may be winding down.

But how will it end?

An Associated Report report states:

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has waxed and waned differently in different parts of the world. But in the United States, at least, there is reason to believe the end is near.

“About 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and about 29% are both vaccinated and boosted. Cases have been falling for nearly two months, with the U.S. daily average dropping about 40% in the last week alone. Hospitalizations also have plummeted, down nearly 30%. Mask mandates are vanishing — even federal health officials have stopped wearing them — and President Joe Biden has said it's time for people to return to offices and many aspects of pre-pandemic life.”

Dr. Omar Bagasra, noted professor of biology at Claflin University and founder of the South Carolina Center for Biotechnology, makes key points as we contemplate the end of the pandemic. Bagasra has written periodically about COVID-19 over the past two years and most recently spoke with reporters for The Panther, Claflin’s student newspaper.

Bagasra is in favor of all Americans being vaccinated but he says the United States will never be completely free of COVID-19 as long as only the present vaccines are used here.

The vaccine used by the U.S. is not as effective because it only contains part of the virus. He said using the whole dead virus, as with China’s vaccines, would provide immunity and eliminate the need for continuing boosters.

“Nobody talks about the whole virus vaccine in this country,” Bagasra said.

Whole vaccines cost 1/10 of a penny, which is why Bagasra believes they will not be used in the U.S. Big pharma is making lots of money from the present vaccines and boosters.

As long as vaccines in the U.S. remain as they are now, boosters will be needed, Bagasra said.

Unless the Omicron variant is doing what Bagasra hopes that it is.

“Omicron is a very mild virus. It’s almost like a common cold,” he said. “Many people have it.”

Having Omicron and recovering provides immunity the same as whole-virus vaccines, Bagasra said.

So the pandemic may end here regardless of the vaccines being used. It remains to be seen whether shots will be needed year after year the same as with the flu.

Let’s hope Bagasra is right in saying that because of Omicron, “We may have gotten real lucky.”

