EDITORIAL: U.S. flag symbol of cherished freedoms

The nation is wrestling with fundamental questions of freedom and equality. We live in a great country that promotes facing such major issues. That is its greatness.

And a symbol of greatness is Old Glory.

On this day, a special one sandwiched between Memorial Day and July 4th, the country pauses to pay special tribute to the flag that symbolizes this great nation – and our right as Americans to disagree.

The nation every June 14 observes Flag Day.

Putting debates and divisions aside for a day, we repeat the words of Eugene J. Nebelung of Beaufort, writing for the Knights of Columbus, from 2007:

"As we each have a birthday, our nation's flag, The Stars and Stripes, also has a birthday. Since the first official Flag Day in 1916, Americans, wherever they may be, gather together on June 14 to celebrate the birth of our flag, the Red, White and Blue, the flag that symbolizes the concepts of liberty, independence and democracy.

"Our flag was officially adopted on June 14, 1777, when the Continental Congress resolved that ‘the Flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white, that the Union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.’