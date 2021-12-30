EDITORIAL: 'Twindemic' is last thing that we need

Much focus is on people getting COVID vaccinations and boosters. Almost forgotten is influenza -- at least until now.

Remarkably, flu was not a big issue last year amid COVID protocols, but things are changing in 2021 heading into 2022. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people to get flu shots as the agency is seeing a pattern of rising numbers of cases. Flu shots are recommended for ages six months and up.

“While last year may have been an anomaly due to COVID-19, this year’s numbers are still significantly higher than numbers we saw prepandemic,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC’s assistant state epidemiologist. “We know there have been talks of a ‘twindemic’ with COVID and the flu. And that’s the last thing we want to see in South Carolina and throughout the rest of nation. So we strongly encourage all eligible people to get their flu shots, as well as their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.”

The average flu season usually runs from September to May and peaks from December through February. Because the flu and COVID-19 can have similar symptoms, anyone with symptoms such as fever or chills, coughing or sore throat should get tested, as testing is the only way to confirm what illness a person has. If a person with these symptoms tests negative for COVID-19, they can talk to their health care provider about getting a flu test.

For those who have not had either of the two, it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. It takes about two weeks for the body’s immune system to respond for full protection. It is important to get vaccinated as early as possible to be fully protected before flu viruses begin circulating even more widely. The flu vaccine is available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

The problem with flu shots is only about half of the population gets them annually. With all the focus on vaccinations, one might think the numbers seeking protection against influenza would increase. It would a good thing if they did, for sure.

As Kelly says, “Both the COVID-19 vaccine, and the flu shot, are the most effective ways to prevent severe cases of both viruses. We need everyone on board for these life-saving immunizations if we’re going to get through this pandemic and flu season with as few severe cases and deaths as possible.”

