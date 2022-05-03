EDITORIAL: Tuesday is key day for future of non-profits

Americans have a long history of generosity. Consider how aid pours in after hurricanes and other natural disasters. But in these continuing coronavirus and inflationary times, will people help yet again?

On Tuesday, we’re betting they will. The annual Midlands Gives is on.

The ninth annual online day of giving is happening May 3 from 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m. with more than 500 non-profits participating.

Since its inception in 2014, Midlands Gives has raised $15.9 million for hundreds of non-profits across the Midlands. The sponsoring agency, Central Carolina Community Foundation, serves donors and organizations in 11 counties: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The nonprofits to whom gifts are directed serve a wide range of needs. In The T&D Region, the organizations seeking your help include:

The Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Elloree Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Inc.

Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition, a volunteer-led organization devoted to a safe haven for homeless pets.

The Healing Species, which teaches compassion, preventing violence and changing lives through rescued dogs.

Calhoun County Resources Inc., which promotes the preservation and development of community resources for all citizens of Calhoun County.

Friends of Calhoun County Library, which sponsors and supports library book clubs, fundraisers, teen internship opportunities and library advocacy efforts.

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg, which provides assistance to the needy and volunteer community service.

DAZZ Orangeburg, which exists to provide life-affirming health and reproductive services in a compassionate, Christian environment.

The Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation, which works to enhance productive lifestyles of individuals with Sickle Cell diseases through the provision of supplementary health services supportive of medical treatment.

Family Health Centers Inc., a federally funded community health center serving the medically underserved residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and upper Dorchester counties.

Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, which helps develop in children a moral compass and strong character to make positive life choices.

Sandy Run Museum and Cultural Center.

The Orangeburg Child Evangelism Fellowship, which supports churches in Orangeburg, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Calhoun counties by providing training and opportunities to reach children and their families with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association.

Orangeburg County Community of Character, the organization promoting character development.

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, which provides the facilities and encouragement for people to enjoy and participate in the arts.

The Orangeburg Part-Time Players, which provides cultural enrichment through live community theater.

Claflin University, which uses the funds for scholarships.

The Orangeburg Maude Schiffley Chapter of SPCA, a no-kill, non-profit adoption center.

The Orangeburg County Historical Society, which encourages the study and research of the history of Orangeburg County.

Samaritan House homeless shelter in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation, which provides monetary support for the academic programs and services offered by OCtech.

Calhoun County First Steps.

Edisto Habitat for Humanit, a Christian housing organization in Orangeburg.

CASA/Family Systems, whose primary focus is support, advocacy and intervention to individuals and families affected by sexual assault, family violence, and/or child abuse and neglect.

Jazz 90.3, WSSB, public radio station at S.C. State University.

The list is impressive, including community improvement, human services, animal rescue, the arts and more. Nearly every person will be touched by a nonprofit at some point in life.

The local nonprofits participating in Midlands Gives are rallying together to encourage everyone to join in and make our community stronger through giving. Tuesday is the day.

