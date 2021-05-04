EDITORIAL: Tuesday is crucial day for charities

Americans have a long history of responding during emergencies with great generosity. Consider how aid pours in after hurricanes and other natural disasters. But in these pandemic times, can people be expected to help yet again?
The answer is they can.
On Tuesday, the people of the Midlands get the opportunity to prove they are determined not to let the continuing coronavirus derail the work of charitable organizations.
The annual Midlands Gives is on. The eighth annual online day of giving is happening May 4 from 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m. with more than 400 non-profits participating.
Since its inception in 2014, Midlands Gives has raised $12.6 million for hundreds of non-profits across the Midlands. The sponsoring agency, Central Carolina Community Foundation, serves donors and organizations in 11 counties: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.
The nonprofits to whom gifts are directed serve a wide range of needs. In The T&D Region, the organizations seeking your help include:
• Healing Species teaches compassion, preventing violence and changing lives through rescued dogs.
• The Orangeburg County Historical Society encourages the study and research of the history of Orangeburg County.
• CASA/Family Systems serves Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. The primary focus is support, advocacy and intervention to individuals and families affected by sexual assault, family violence, and/or child abuse and neglect.
• Edisto Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing organization in Orangeburg.
• Family Health Centers Inc. is a federally funded community health center serving the medically underserved residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and upper Dorchester counties.
• Jazz 90.3, WSSB – A public radio station at S.C. State University.
• Orangeburg County Community of Character – The organization promoting character development.
• The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center provides the facilities and encouragement for people to enjoy and participate in the arts.
• Claflin University – Funds are used for scholarships.
• The Junior Service League of Orangeburg provides assistance to the needy and volunteer community service.
• Elloree Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Inc.
• Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition is a volunteer-led organization devoted to a safe haven for homeless pets.
• The Orangeburg Part-Time Players provides cultural enrichment through live community theater.
• Orangeburg SPCA -- The Orangeburg Maude Schiffley Chapter of SPCA is a no-kill, non-profit adoption center.
• Sandy Run Museum and Cultural Center.
• The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation provides monetary support for the academic programs and services offered by OCtech.
• The Orangeburg Child Evangelism Fellowship supports local churches in Orangeburg, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Calhoun counties by providing training and opportunities to reach children and their families with the gospel of Jesus Christ.
• Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club helps develop in children a moral compass and strong character to make positive life choices.
• Calhoun County First Steps
• The Regional Medical Center Foundation.
• Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association.
The list is impressive, including community improvement, human services, animal rescue, the arts and more. Nearly every person will be touched by a nonprofit at some point in life.
The local nonprofits participating in Midlands Gives are rallying together to encourage everyone to join in and make our community stronger through giving. Tuesday is the day.