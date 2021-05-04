EDITORIAL: Tuesday is crucial day for charities

Americans have a long history of responding during emergencies with great generosity. Consider how aid pours in after hurricanes and other natural disasters. But in these pandemic times, can people be expected to help yet again?

The answer is they can.

On Tuesday, the people of the Midlands get the opportunity to prove they are determined not to let the continuing coronavirus derail the work of charitable organizations.

The annual Midlands Gives is on. The eighth annual online day of giving is happening May 4 from 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m. with more than 400 non-profits participating.

Since its inception in 2014, Midlands Gives has raised $12.6 million for hundreds of non-profits across the Midlands. The sponsoring agency, Central Carolina Community Foundation, serves donors and organizations in 11 counties: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The nonprofits to whom gifts are directed serve a wide range of needs. In The T&D Region, the organizations seeking your help include:

• Healing Species teaches compassion, preventing violence and changing lives through rescued dogs.