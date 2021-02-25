EDITORIAL: ‘Trustworthiness’ at top of list for character

4. Be loyal: Stand by, support and protect your family, friends, employers, community and country; don’t talk behind people’s backs, spread rumors or engage in harmful gossip; don’t violate other ethical principles to keep or win a friendship or gain approval; don’t ask a friend to do something wrong.

5. Be responsible: Think before you act — consider the possible consequences on all people affected by your actions (‘’stakeholders”); be accountable, ‘’take your medicine,” accept responsibility for the consequences of your choices; be reliable; set a good example; don’t blame others for your mistakes or take credit for others’ achievements; exercise self-control, be disciplined.

6. Pursue excellence: Do your best with what you have; keep trying, don’t quit or give up easily; be diligent and industrious.

7. Be kind and caring: Show that you care about others through kindness, caring, generosity, sharing and compassion; live by the Golden Rule; don’t be selfish, mean, cruel or insensitive to the feelings of others.