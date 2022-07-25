EDITORIAL: Trump's focus on himself, 2020 could cost GOP

Donald Trump’s whisperers are saying he may soon announce his plans to run for president in 2024, and Democrats are keeping their fingers crossed that he does. Since his surprising victory in 2016, Trump has been the main cause of Democratic electoral success.

All the usual signs say this should be an excellent election year for Republicans, perhaps an historic one. Inflation is 8.6%, gasoline is $4.50 a gallon, mothers can’t get baby formula, crime is rising, 401(k) values are falling, and rogue nations are on the march around the world.

The polls show some 75% of the public thinks the country is moving in the wrong direction. President Biden’s job approval rating is under 38%.

This all means that if the record of Biden and Democrats in Congress is the dominant issue in November, the GOP should regain control of the House and Senate. To put it more starkly, less than four months before Election Day, it would take surprising events or political malpractice for the GOP to lose.

Enter Trump, who may announce his presidential candidacy before the midterms, which we can’t recall a major candidate doing. The former president’s advisers say he may do this so soon because he doesn’t like the attention other potential candidates are getting.

That’s especially true of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who seems poised to win his re-election campaign by “a lot,” as Trump might say. Trump would like to pre-empt the field, freeze GOP donors and show his dominance over the GOP in 2022 with an eye on 2024.

That would thrill Democrats, who are eager to change the subject from inflation and the Biden record. They timed their Jan. 6 committee hearings for mid-2022 to remind everyone about Trump’s behavior and wrap him around GOP candidates.

That won’t matter in safe GOP districts, but it could work in the swing House districts and states where Democrats won their majority in 2018 as suburban voters wanted a check on Trump’s chaotic governance. If the main issue in November is GOP fealty to Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Democrats might have a chance to hold Congress. Republicans would have to play defense rather than focus on the Biden-Nancy Pelosi-Chuck Schumer record.

This is what cost the GOP the two Georgia Senate seats in January 2021 as Trump dampened GOP turnout by telling voters the presidential race was stolen. The two incumbent GOP senators should have been making the case to check Biden and the left. Trump is in danger of repeating the Georgia mistake by focusing almost entirely on the last election rather than this one.

Trump’s meddling in primaries has already hurt GOP chances of taking back the Senate. His vendetta against Doug Ducey kept the Arizona governor from running for the Senate, though Ducey would have been the strongest candidate against Sen. Mark Kelly.

Trump’s preferred candidates in key states are struggling or close in the polls despite the favorable GOP trends.

Trump typically can’t help himself. He wants to be the center of attention all the time, and the media are all too happy to oblige. All the more now when his preoccupation is overcoming the stigma of his defeat in 2020 by sticking to his stolen-election line. If Republicans fall short of the gains they expect in Congress, he’ll blame them. If they do well, he’ll claim credit.

This abridged editorial is from The Wall Street Journal via The Associated Press.