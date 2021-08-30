EDITORIAL: Traveling on highways poses big risk

Amid the ongoing debates surrounding pandemic issues such as vaccinations and masks, other threats to life remain real. In fact, the danger on the road has grown.
U.S. traffic deaths soared after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020, hitting the highest yearly total since 2007 as more Americans engaged in unsafe behavior on U.S. roads, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration numbers as reported by Reuters.
For all of 2020, 38,680 people died on U.S. roads — up 7.2% or nearly 2,600 more than in 2019, even though Americans drove 13% fewer miles, preliminary data showed. The fatality rate hit 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles, the highest figure since 2006.
In the second half of 2020, the number of traffic deaths was up more than 13%.
South Carolina, annually a place with among the highest per capita death rates in the nation, was no exception in the deadly trend.
Traffic deaths in 2020 increased to 1,065 from the 1,006 in 2019. Even worse, the situation has grown more deadly in 2021.
As of Aug. 26, the S.C. Department of Public Safety reported 654 fatal crashes, 77 more than a year ago, with fatalities totaling 706, 69 more than a year ago.
NHTSA says the main behaviors that have driven increases are impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear seat belts.
Deaths involving motorists not wearing seat belts were up 15%, speeding related deaths jumped by 10% and fatal crashes involving alcohol rose 9%.
"We intend to use all available tools to reverse these trends and reduce traffic fatalities and injuries,” acting NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said.
In an open letter to drivers in January, NHTSA said "fewer Americans drove but those who did took more risks and had more fatal crashes. ... It’s irresponsible and illegal to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which not only puts your life at risk but the lives of others."
Not wearing seat belts is simply taking needless risk.
Of those killed in South Carolina in 2021 to date, 478 of the people had access to seat belts, but 236 were not wearing them. And in another 43 deaths, it is not known whether the person was belted. In just 189 of the 478 deaths can it be confirmed that shoulder and lap belts were being warn.
Seat belt facts per the NHTSA:
1. If you buckle up in the front seat of a passenger car, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%.
2. If you buckle up in a light truck, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 60% and moderate to critical injury by 65%.
If 90% of motorists on the nation’s roads buckled up, 1,600 additional fatalities and 22,000 additional serious injuries could be prevented each year. In South Carolina alone, an estimated 108 additional lives could be saved and 1,006 additional serious injuries avoided.
The dangers out there are more than the coronavirus. Buckle your seat belts – please!