EDITORIAL: Traveling on highways poses big risk

Deaths involving motorists not wearing seat belts were up 15%, speeding related deaths jumped by 10% and fatal crashes involving alcohol rose 9%.

"We intend to use all available tools to reverse these trends and reduce traffic fatalities and injuries,” acting NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff said.

In an open letter to drivers in January, NHTSA said "fewer Americans drove but those who did took more risks and had more fatal crashes. ... It’s irresponsible and illegal to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which not only puts your life at risk but the lives of others."

Not wearing seat belts is simply taking needless risk.

Of those killed in South Carolina in 2021 to date, 478 of the people had access to seat belts, but 236 were not wearing them. And in another 43 deaths, it is not known whether the person was belted. In just 189 of the 478 deaths can it be confirmed that shoulder and lap belts were being warn.

Seat belt facts per the NHTSA:

1. If you buckle up in the front seat of a passenger car, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%.