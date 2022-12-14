EDITORIAL: Transparency in government can be improved

"As technology and internet capabilities rapidly improve, there are fewer and fewer excuses for a lack of transparency in government. Public records once confined to hard paper copies and filing cabinets are now routinely digitized and made shareable with the click of a button. Details about government spending, policy and meetings, in theory, should be more accessible than ever before."

The words come from the watchdog group the South Carolina Policy Council, which was founded in 1986 as an independent, private, non-partisan research organization to promote the principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty and responsibility in the state.

The SCPC is not always popular among lawmakers of all political stripes as it can be an equal-opportunity critic. But its criticisms and insight are often on target.

The policy council cites progress in the state while noting that people still face certain barriers to meaningful government transparency. To help remove them, the organization has recommendations.

They are spot on.

Livestream all school board meetings – When it comes to local governance, few entities have more power and influence than school boards. They control school budgets, dictate property taxes, hire superintendents, and set local education policy, among other responsibilities.

Livestream all legislative meetings – A simple way to improve transparency in the lawmaking process is to ensure that all legislative committee and subcommittee meetings are livestreamed, and that those video files are archived for later viewing.

Post legislative committee records online – The House and Senate legislative committees are integral parts of South Carolina’s lawmaking process, and citizens should have better access to the records presented at these meetings. All documents introduced and circulated at committee hearings should be posted to each committee’s page on the Statehouse website, ideally within 24 hours.

Pursue comprehensive local government transparency – Revisit the bill introduced in 2021 that would require counties, municipalities and school boards to publish a helpful list of public information online. This information includes, but is not limited to:

Contact information for elected officials and important staff

Agendas at least three days in advance of meetings

A detailed list of public employee compensation

All budgets, audits and financial reports

A detailed list of all taxes and fees imposed

A searchable database with revenue sources and expenditures

As an additional measure, it would be helpful for the public if school boards and other local government bodies posted supporting documents, such as proposed ordinances and working papers, as soon as possible prior to meetings.

The state's Freedom of Information Act provides a foundation for open government. These recommendations are about policies furthering the goal of transparency.