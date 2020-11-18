EDITORIAL: Transitions don't always go smoothly

With the nation as divided as election results show and Republicans standing with President Donald Trump about issues with the vote in key states, moving toward a seamless transition to a new administration is unlikely.

Critics say Trump and Republicans are being obstructionist, knowing their challenges will not be successful.

Republicans contend election practices such as wholesale mail-in voting, many implemented via Democratic lawsuits in 2020, must be addressed now. And there is the matter of the runoff elections in Georgia in early January that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. The election season is not over.

As if 2020 has not had enough tension, worry and anxiety in COVID-19 times, what's happening in a presidential transition is now added to the list.

Let's face it, America's tradition of peaceful transfer of power is not the worldwide norm. But the transfer will occur again -- and peacefully. People should relax about that.

But governmental change is not always smooth.