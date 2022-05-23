EDITORIAL: Traffic deaths are crisis and emergency

Call it crisis. Call it emergency. Either applies.

Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years. The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said America faces a crisis on its roads. The safety administration urged state and local governments, drivers and safety advocates to join in an effort to reverse the rising death trend.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says the situation is a national emergency, agreeing with NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff that action is needed now.

Preliminary figures released Tuesday by the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall.

Americans drove about 325 billion miles last year, 11.2% higher than in 2020, which contributed to the increase.

Traffic deaths began to spike in 2019. NHTSA has blamed reckless driving behavior for increases during the pandemic, citing behavioral research showing that speeding and traveling without a seat belt have been higher. Before 2019, the number of fatalities had fallen for three straight years.

MADD cited impaired driving.

“Our nation has taken a dangerous and deadly step backwards in traffic safety and impaired driving. We are seeing the tragic impact of deprioritizing traffic safety enforcement, stretched law enforcement resources and a reckless shift in attitudes toward drunk driving in our justice system and in our everyday lives,” MADD National President Alex Otte said. “Across America, our communities are under threat from drunk drivers getting absurdly short sentences for killing or causing life-changing injuries, repeat offenders returned to our roads with a wrist slap, and comedians making jokes on TV about their own DUIs. Meanwhile, more families and more communities are feeling the crushing magnitude of this crisis on our roads.”

No matter how much emphasis is placed on government efforts to promote safety and enforcement of traffic laws, the bottom line is still a commitment to safety by each driver.

A good place to start is wearing safety belts.

In South Carolina so far in 2022, 348 people have died on the highways. Of the 238 killed in motor-vehicle crashes in which wearing belts was applicable, 126 of the dead were not wearing seat belts. Crash data tells us that up to half of the 126 would have be alive today if they had been belted.

South Carolina is annually one of the state’s with the highest per-capita death rates in the nation, with more than 1,000 people killed on the state’s roads in 2021. As of Tuesday, the number of deaths in 2022 was down by 81 from the same time a year ago.

South Carolina law enforcement has begun a concentrated effort to enforce the state’s seat belt law, with S.C. Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson stating: “The single most important action motorists can take is wearing their safety belts and properly restraining child passengers. Even in catastrophic crashes, this one action can mean the difference between surviving that crash and preventing serious injury or the loss of life.”

The goal now will be to see the number of deaths continue to decline as the busy summer driving season ramps up. How great it would be to report no traffic deaths just on any given weekend in the state.

