EDITORIAL: Too little emphasis on boosters

The raging debate over vaccine mandates is not going to end.

President Joe Biden is determined to find just about any way he can to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for every American possible. There is something to be said for his efforts in that a mission of government is protecting American security. Ending a pandemic is a security issue.

But this president is operating in a deeply divided time when just about everything about COVID-19 has a political connotation. Biden, in part, has himself to blame. Remember when he and Vice President Kamala Harris, then candidates, both said in 2020 that they would not take a vaccination if accepting its validity meant having to listen to and trust then-President Donald Trump?

Now the story is very different but a sizable number of Americans see the vaccine mandate – as well as orders to wear masks and other measures – as infringements on freedom. And they do not understand why the government and its health officialdom will not acknowledge the effectiveness of immunity from having had COVID-19 and the success of measures used to treat the disease.

Would that all the politics of COVID could go away and agreement could be found. But that’s not going to happen. Challenges to the vaccine mandate/mandates will go on. Many people will continue to refuse vaccination.