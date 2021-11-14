EDITORIAL: Too little emphasis on boosters

The raging debate over vaccine mandates is not going to end.
President Joe Biden is determined to find just about any way he can to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for every American possible. There is something to be said for his efforts in that a mission of government is protecting American security. Ending a pandemic is a security issue.
But this president is operating in a deeply divided time when just about everything about COVID-19 has a political connotation. Biden, in part, has himself to blame. Remember when he and Vice President Kamala Harris, then candidates, both said in 2020 that they would not take a vaccination if accepting its validity meant having to listen to and trust then-President Donald Trump?
Now the story is very different but a sizable number of Americans see the vaccine mandate – as well as orders to wear masks and other measures – as infringements on freedom. And they do not understand why the government and its health officialdom will not acknowledge the effectiveness of immunity from having had COVID-19 and the success of measures used to treat the disease.
Would that all the politics of COVID could go away and agreement could be found. But that’s not going to happen. Challenges to the vaccine mandate/mandates will go on. Many people will continue to refuse vaccination.
We continue to believe that vaccination is the smart route but also stand by the position that getting vaccinated is a decision for individuals to make, preferably in consultation with a doctor or other medical expert.
The important question for many now is vaccine boosters. There should be more focus on them via getting out vital information to those already vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering official guidance. Key components are:
• People who received a primary COVID-19 vaccine series and are 65 years and older, 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions, or 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least six months after completing the primary series.
• People who received a primary COVID-19 vaccine series and are 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions, or 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk settings may receive a booster shot at least six months after completing the primary series.
• People who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and are 18 years and older should receive a booster shot at least two months after receiving their primary vaccine dose.
• You may choose which COVID-19 vaccine you receive as a booster shot. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.
• At your first vaccination appointment, you should have received a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it. Take this vaccination card to your booster shot vaccination appointment.
• If you did not receive a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at your first appointment, contact the vaccination site where you got your first shot or your state health department to find out how you can get a card.
If you qualify for a COVID vaccine booster, the best advice is to get it. The pandemic is not over.