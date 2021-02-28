EDITORIAL: Today you can learn about life of a statesman

• Republican Sen. Luke Rankin of Horry County: “Sen. John Matthews epitomizes the term statesman. Graceful, articulate, wise, firm and always one to take the long view in tense matters under debate, Sen. Matthews was a force in our body. These gifts and his keen sense of humor and knowledge of when to invoke it served his constituents, the Senate -- always in an effort to do good for our state.”

• Republican Sen. Shane Martin of Spartanburg County: “I am proud to have served with Sen. John Matthews and the special friendship that we have. We worked together on education issues and feel that we made a bipartisan difference. I miss his smile and fellowship in the Senate. His calm demeanor and wisdom are missed and I wish him the very best in retirement. I just regret that I cannot see his portrait from my Senate desk.”

• Orangeburg County Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith: “To me, Senator is an idol! He exemplifies the qualities of a positive role model. A role model many young men would like to emulate. He is a people person. He is the same whether wearing blue jeans and a sports shirt or a three-piece suit.”

• Bowman farmer Landy Weathers: “He has been a strong supporter of agriculture, education and development, all of which have been the lifeblood for so many in our area.”